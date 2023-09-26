For the first time in a decade, Wake Forest’s first ACC game will be at home.

It’ll just come later in the season than every other team opens league play and it’ll be played while students are home during winter break.

The Deacons open ACC play with a Dec. 30 game against Virginia Tech at Joel Coliseum. Wake Forest's last ACC opener at home was in the 2013-14 season.

Wake Forest is coming off a 19-14 season in which it was 10-10 in the ACC. The Deacons have a promising core of returners led by Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto, who will mesh with high-profile transfers Hunter Sallis, Kevin Miller and possibly Efton Reid III.

Here is Wake’s full men’s basketball schedule (the non-conference games were previously announced):

Nov. 6 – vs. Elon

Nov. 10 – at Georgia

Nov. 16 – vs. Utah (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 17 – vs. Houston or Towson (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 19 – vs. St. John’s, North Texas, Dayton or LSU (Charleston Classic)

Nov. 24 – vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 29 – vs. Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge), 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 6 – vs. Rutgers

Dec. 9 – vs. NJIT

Dec. 18 – vs. Delaware State

Dec. 21 – Presbyterian

Dec. 30 – Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Jan. 2 – at Boston College

Jan. 6 – Miami

Jan. 9 – at Florida State

Jan. 13 – Virginia

Jan. 16 – at N.C. State

Jan. 20 – Louisville

Jan. 22 – at UNC

Jan. 31 – at Pittsburgh

Feb. 3 – Syracuse

Feb. 7 – at Georgia Tech

Feb. 10 – N.C. State

Feb. 12 – at Duke

Feb. 17 – at Virginia

Feb. 20 – Pittsburgh

Feb. 24 – Duke

Feb. 27 – at Notre Dame

March 2 – at Virginia Tech

March 5 – Georgia Tech

March 9 – Clemson

March 12-16 – ACC tournament (Washington, D.C.)