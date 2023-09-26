Wake Forest gets late start to ACC play
For the first time in a decade, Wake Forest’s first ACC game will be at home.
It’ll just come later in the season than every other team opens league play and it’ll be played while students are home during winter break.
The Deacons open ACC play with a Dec. 30 game against Virginia Tech at Joel Coliseum. Wake Forest's last ACC opener at home was in the 2013-14 season.
Wake Forest is coming off a 19-14 season in which it was 10-10 in the ACC. The Deacons have a promising core of returners led by Cameron Hildreth, Andrew Carr and Damari Monsanto, who will mesh with high-profile transfers Hunter Sallis, Kevin Miller and possibly Efton Reid III.
Here is Wake’s full men’s basketball schedule (the non-conference games were previously announced):
Nov. 6 – vs. Elon
Nov. 10 – at Georgia
Nov. 16 – vs. Utah (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 17 – vs. Houston or Towson (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 19 – vs. St. John’s, North Texas, Dayton or LSU (Charleston Classic)
Nov. 24 – vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 29 – vs. Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge), 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 6 – vs. Rutgers
Dec. 9 – vs. NJIT
Dec. 18 – vs. Delaware State
Dec. 21 – Presbyterian
Dec. 30 – Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Jan. 2 – at Boston College
Jan. 6 – Miami
Jan. 9 – at Florida State
Jan. 13 – Virginia
Jan. 16 – at N.C. State
Jan. 20 – Louisville
Jan. 22 – at UNC
Jan. 31 – at Pittsburgh
Feb. 3 – Syracuse
Feb. 7 – at Georgia Tech
Feb. 10 – N.C. State
Feb. 12 – at Duke
Feb. 17 – at Virginia
Feb. 20 – Pittsburgh
Feb. 24 – Duke
Feb. 27 – at Notre Dame
March 2 – at Virginia Tech
March 5 – Georgia Tech
March 9 – Clemson
March 12-16 – ACC tournament (Washington, D.C.)