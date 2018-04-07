WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest football team, in advance of its annual Spring Game, elected six players to serve as captains for the 2018 season. Head coach Dave Clawson made the announcement Saturday morning.



The six include offensive linemen Ryan Anderson and Phil Haynes, running back Cade Carney, safeties Cameron Glenn and Chuck Wade, Jr. and defensive tackle Willie Yarbary.

All six will be serving as first-time captains. Five are seniors with Cade Carney being the lone junior.

Anderson, from Raleigh, NC (The Hun School/NJ) is one of Wake Forest’s most experienced offensive lineman with 30 career starts including a streak of 29 consecutive. A second team All-ACC pick in 2017, Anderson was named to ESPN’s All-Bowl Team and was the ACC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week following the Deacons’ win over NC State in November.

Haynes, a Raleigh native who attended Enloe High and The Virginia Episcopal School, has 33 career starts dating back to his redshirt freshman season in 2015. He was a third team All-ACC selection as a junior and graded out at 93 percent in Wake Forest’s 64-43 win at Syracuse, a game in which the Deacons set a school record with 734 total offense yards.

Carney has 16 career starts and has rushed for 821 yards and eight touchdowns in his career. The Advance, NC (Davidson Day) product scored a key go-ahead touchdown against Texas A&M in December’s Belk Bowl win at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Glenn, a graduate of Stephenson High in Stone Mountain, Ga., started all 13 games at safety in 2017 and led the team with 98 tackles. He was the team tackle leader in four games last year including contests against Clemson, Notre Dame and NC State. For his career, Glenn has 171 tackles and is Wake Forest’s active leader with four career interceptions.

Wade, from Jacksonville, Fla. (Bishop Kenny) has spent the spring transitioning to safety after spending three seasons and making 17 starts at wide receiver. Wade had 76 receptions for 838 yards and three touchdowns in his first three seasons. Perhaps his most significant touchdown catch was a 44-yarder from John Wolford that sealed the Deacons’ 42-32 win over Louisville last October. Wade averaged a team-best 24.0 yards on kickoff returns in 2017.

Yarbary, from Augusta, Ga. (Richmond Academy), has made 15 career starts on the defensive line and recorded 62 career tackles and 6.5 sacks. He started all 13 games at nose tackle in 2017 and recorded a season-high two sacks vs. Florida State. Yarbary was Wake Forest’s defensive player of the game after making five tackles in a win at Boston College in September. He underwent off-season shoulder surgery and is not participating in spring drills.