CHAPEL HILL – It was right there; a third straight ACC win, the first win in Chapel Hill since Dino Gaudio was Wake Forest’s coach, a step forward in the ACC standings on a week with plenty of wreckage already.

And then it wasn’t.

“The last 10 minutes, when it was game time, I thought they turned it up defensively and we didn’t,” coach Steve Forbes said after Wake Forest’s 88-79 loss to North Carolina on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

Indeed, there wasn’t much separation between these Big Four rivals in the first 30 minutes. UNC (10-5, 2-2 ACC) led by seven in the first half; Wake Forest (10-5, 2-2) led at halftime and led by as much as six after the first few minutes of the second half.

There were 20 lead changes; 15 of those came in the second half. Wake Forest hasn't won at UNC since 2010.

But after Tyree Appleby made two free throws to give Wake Forest a 64-63 lead with 10:17 left — what turned out to be Wake’s last lead — UNC scored on 9 of 10 possessions, putting the Tar Heels up 84-75 and allowing them to cruise into the nine-point win.

“I thought early on, they came out and kind of ran the same thing over and over, nothing really different,” Forbes said of how UNC started the second half. “We just didn’t defend it like we did in the first half, at the pick-and-roll.”

That late, decisive scoring burst was the second costly one of the second half; UNC came out of halftime with 13 points on its first six possessions, nine of those points coming on the hot hand of RJ Davis. The junior guard had 22 of his season-high 27 points in the second half.

“The first half, you just have to get a feel for the game,” Davis told Deacons Illustrated. “Picking and choosing your spots, just to see what the defense is giving you. And kind of just get everybody involved.

“Coming into the second half, I just realized I’ve gotta step up and be the big-time player I know I could be.”

UNC shot 60% (18-for-30) in the second half, and that was in spite of missing four of its last five shots. The Tar Heels had eight turnovers in the first half and their only turnover in the second half came with eight seconds left and the outcome wrapped up.