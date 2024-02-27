Three days after the thrill of victory, Wake Forest suffered the agony of a 70-65 loss at Notre Dame on Tuesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

A five-point halftime lead turned into a five-point loss because, in part, Wake Forest (18-10, 10-7 ACC) went from shooting 58.6% in the first half (17-for-29) to 26.7% (8-for-30) in the second half.

After Saturday’s electric win over No. 10 Duke moved the Deacons into most NCAA tournament projections — they were in 98 of 107 brackets, per bracketmatrix.com, just before this game started — Wake Forest lost to a Notre Dame team that moved up to 12th in the ACC standings with the win.

Wake Forest led by nine early in the second half. Scoring droughts of 4½ and 4 minutes opened the door for the Irish (11-17, 6-11) to erase the deficit.

They did so gradually. Notre Dame took a 51-50 lead at the 12:41 mark on a Carey Booth 3-pointer, and the Deacons only led once — for all of 19 seconds — for the rest of the game. After Efton Reid III’s hook shot gave Wake Forest a 56-55 lead with 4:56 left, Markus Burton scored two of his game-high 31 points to regain the lead.

The Deacons didn’t lack chances after that. Trailing by one just under two minutes left, Reid had a turnover. On the ensuing possession, Braeden Shrewsberry drilled a 3-pointer after one of Notre Dame’s nine offensive rebounds.

It was a two-point margin in the final minute when Reid and Andrew Carr combined for a block, and Wake Forest came down with a chance to tie or take the lead. Instead, Hunter Sallis dribbled off of his foot, the ball going out of bounds.

A jumper by Tae Davis and four free throws down the stretch closed the door on the Deacons.

The Deacons couldn’t find an answer for Burton, the ACC’s most-prolific freshman scorer. He had 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting in the first half, and scratched his way to 12 more in the second half. Burton was 9-for-15 from the field and made all 11 of his free throws.

Kevin Miller led Wake Forest with 16 points, shooting 7-for-16. He also had five assists.

The Deacons committed 12 turnovers, which led to 13 points by the Irish. On the other side of that category, Notre Dame only had six turnovers, which Wake Forest turned into seven points.

Wake’s lead was five at the end of a higher-scoring-than-expected first half. The Deacons led early, trailed briefly by a small margin, and went up eight with 80 seconds left until halftime. But Notre Dame took advantage of some miscues and narrowed the margin to 43-38 at the break.

Notre Dame scored 56 points in the second half of Saturday’s 88-85 loss at Syracuse and apparently stayed hot. The Irish started Tuesday night’s game 11-for-17.

This is the same team that failed to score 56 points in six games this season, and had six other games in which it didn’t score 60 points.

TIP-INS: Notre Dame was without its No. 3 scorer, J.R. Konieczny, who’s been dealing with a sore foot. … Sallis only scored seven points and was 2-for-11 from the field. It’s the first time this season he hasn’t scored in double figures. … Cameron Hildreth was 0-for-8 on 3-pointers in the five games before Saturday, when he hit a clutch corner 3 against Duke. He carried that confidence over, hitting two 3s, and scored 13 of his 15 in the first half.