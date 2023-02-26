Wake Forest won four games by a combined score of 57-4 this weekend and that was the obvious positive in a bittersweet weekend.

The Deacons have likely lost reliever Crawford Wade for the season, coach Tom Walter said after Sunday’s weekend-closing bashing of Mount St. Mary’s. Wade is a third-year lefty who made 26 appearances last year and had a 3.13 ERA. He suffered an arm injury during Friday night’s game against Binghamton.

“He’s kind of considering his options right now,” Walter said of Wade. “But it looks like we’ve lost Crawford for the season, so certainly a bittersweet day.”

Wake Forest is also awaiting news on weekend starter Teddy McGraw, a projected first-round pick who hasn’t pitched this season. The junior righty is getting a second opinion after experiencing tightness and fatigue in the days leading up to the opening weekend.

Things look bleak. McGraw’s appointment for the second opinion is scheduled for March 7 in Texas with Dr. Keith Meister.

“Still a ways out before we’ll know for sure,” Walter said. “If we’ll have him back this year, which is looking less and less likely, it won’t be for a while.”

Wake Forest also was without Nick Kurtz (wrist) and Jake Reinisch (knee) this weekend, two middle-of-the-order bats who have minor injuries. Walter said they could play Tuesday against UNC Wilmington, and that if they don’t return for that game, they’ll return to the Deacons’ lineup for next weekend’s three-game series (against IPFW, Ball State and Cornell).

There’s a silver lining in there, further layering the bittersweet nature of this weekend.

“Chris Katz and Kyle Joye and some of those guys had to step up and they did a good job with that,” Walter said.

Katz was 6-for-14 with seven RBI, four walks and three doubles this weekend; Joye was 4-for-11 with two RBI and four runs.

It all spells out Wake’s second straight 9-0 start to a season; the Deacons reached 11-0 last year before their first loss, and that was the best start to a season since 1961.

**********

Here is a quick recap of each game this weekend: