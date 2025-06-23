Wake Forest announces series with Vanderbilt

The ACC-SEC Challenge matchup won’t be Wake Forest’s only home game against an SEC opponent this season.

Wake Forest will play host to Vanderbilt in the upcoming men’s basketball season, the programs announced Monday afternoon.

This season’s game will be played Dec. 21 at Joel Coliseum; next season’s return trip will be played at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., with the date to be determined later.

Vanderbilt holds a 6-4 edge in the all-time series against Wake Forest. The last meeting was the Commodores’ 86-64 win in the 2015 Maui Invitational.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 20-win season in which it was a 10-seed in the NCAA tournament. That was Mark Byington’s first season at the helm; he came from James Madison (four seasons) and was also Georgia Southern’s head coach for seven years.

The Deacons’ non-conference schedule is rounding into form. Last week, the field for the Baha Mar Championship was announced — in which Wake Forest will play Texas Tech and either Purdue or Memphis on Nov. 20 and 21, respectively.

Earlier in June, Wake’s ACC-SEC Challenge matchup was announced as a home game against Oklahoma.