CHARLOTTE – Eleven days separate Wake Forest from its season opener and the Deacons still don’t know whether Efton Reid III will be cleared to play this season.

The news from the ACC’s preseason media event was that there is no news.

“We feel very confident about what we provided to the NCAA,” coach Steve Forbes said on Wednesday afternoon at ACC Tipoff from the Hilton Charlotte Uptown. “We provided over 100 pages of documentation. They asked for some more, we provided it.

“And so, we feel good about it. Listen, I feel good about the process.”

Reid is a second-time transfer. The immediate eligibility for transfers only applies for first-time transfers or graduate transfers; Reid spent one season at LSU and last season at Gonzaga and isn’t a graduate.

Reid played for LSU in his first season — coincidentally playing against the Deacons in the Emerald Coast Classic — and was at Gonzaga last season.

But waivers can be granted, and that’s where Wake Forest stands. It’s where it has stood for a while, waiting on the NCAA’s approval or denial. The Richmond, Va., native has said on the record that being closer to his mom was a factor in his decision to transfer.

“I’m just waiting to hear what they have to say, and we haven’t heard yet,” Forbes said. “When we do, we’ll deal with it from there. Hopefully he gets to play. And if he doesn’t, if there’s an appeal, maybe we’ll look at that.”

A few other second-time transfers across the college basketball landscape have had their waivers denied recently.

While that leads to speculation of why Reid won’t get his, Forbes doesn’t pay attention to other situations.

“We don’t know the intricacies of everyone,” Forbes said. “And you’re not going to, because they’re private. People have asked me, ‘Well, what about so-and-so?’ Well, I don’t know, I don’t care. I don’t know what their deal is.

“I feel good about what we’ve provided. We’ll see.”