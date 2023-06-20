OMAHA, Neb. – The team that went wire-to-wire in sweeping its regional and super regional has led for all of two half-innings at the Men’s College World Series.

Wake Forest has won a lot of games in a variety of ways and this week, that’s meant two eighth-inning rallies for 3-2 wins, first against Stanford, then against LSU.

Coach Tom Walter has said since February that he liked his team’s versatility and that’s still the case with a week left in the college baseball season.

“We do have the ability to win games in different ways. Because of pitching and defense, we can win the 3-2 game,” Walter said after the latter 3-2 win out here. “Because of our offense, we can win the 8-6 or 10-8 game. That’s one of the things I really like about this club.”

This Wake Forest team checks every box. A dangerous lineup hasn’t been as potent in Omaha but it’s come through when needed most. The pitching staff that was the class of college baseball all season is shining on the biggest stage.

Wake’s defense hasn’t been flawless but like the offense, it’s been stellar in the most critical of moments.

The Deacons will need to come up clutch one more time in pool play. They’re in the driver’s seat and will only need to beat LSU — which knocked out Tennessee with a 5-0 win on Tuesday night — once in two games to reach a final best-of-3 series against either Florida or TCU (Florida needs one win, TCU needs two).

There’s confidence, trust, accountability — you name the critical aspect that a team needs for a championship, Wake Forest has shown it.

“How can we lose?” junior closer Camden Minacci asked rhetorically after Monday night’s heavyweight battle. “Every single guy is having the time of their lives right now. Who can beat us? It seems pretty much impossible.

“So the amount of fun we have is truly incredible.”

**********