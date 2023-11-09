There’s a fool-me-once/fool-me-twice element to Wake Forest’s one-game-old season, as much sense as that can make.

When the Deacons dug an early hole in the exhibition game against Alabama, there didn’t need to be an intense overhaul of everything they were doing. Steve Forbes didn’t need to peel paint off of the walls.

When the Deacons dug an early 21-point hole in the opener against Elon, the shame was theirs.

“They were the tougher team and basically just whipped us in the first half,” Forbes said on Monday night. “The way we played in the first half is just not acceptable. With where we want to go where we want to be, we can't do it.”

Wake Forest turned things around in both games. Nobody is concerned about the way the Deacons have played in the second halves that we’ve seen.

It would be nice, though, if those second halves didn’t start with the Deacons trailing by double digits.

“For the first 15 minutes they were the way better team. We made a run there at the end of the half that gave us some confidence, then in the second half we played like we practiced,” Forbes said. “We had tremendous practices after the Alabama game.

“So we have to get it figured out, because we're gonna play some really good competition coming up.”

That starts with Friday night’s game at Georgia. That’s when Wake Forest will play the first of what could be four straight games against power conference teams (depending on how the Charleston Classic shapes up).

“So, you know, it was a good second half, but this is not acceptable, what we did in the first half,” Forbes said.

**********