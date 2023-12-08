No, the directions from Steve Forbes with 68 seconds left in the first half against Rutgers did not involve Efton Reid III taking three 3-pointers before halftime.

“It wasn’t, it wasn’t,” Reid said with a laugh after Wednesday night’s 76-57 win. “But hey, I saw the shot clock, I said, ‘Hey, I’ma shoot it.’”

To be clear: Those are shots the 7-footer can make, his former teammate at Gonzaga and current Wake Forest teammate Hunter Sallis said.

“The thing is, he hits those,” Sallis said, “like, all the time in practice.”

Reid’s 0-for-3 on 3s in his Wake Forest debut was probably the only negative to his night, if you can even land that assertion. His 12-point, 14-rebound performance highlighted how much of a difference maker he can be, and why it was so important to Wake Forest that he won his appeal for eligibility as a two-time transfer.

Now, the Deacons move forward with him firmly entrenched in their plans.

That could begin with his first start in Saturday night’s game against NJIT. Forbes sent Reid to the scorer’s table early in the first half and he checked in at the 16:47 mark; when the second half started, Reid was on the floor — and he played 16 of his 28 minutes in the second half.

“I think the offense will get better, even though it wasn’t bad,” Forbes said of Reid. “We’ll put some more things in to get him the ball, too. We put some things (in) on the fly tonight and he just caught it and dunked it. …

“I think he changes our team, and I think it was pretty apparent tonight.”