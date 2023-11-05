Within the natural progression of a season, college basketball teams get better.

Some take longer to develop than others; all of them hit their strides at different times. The fun part, especially true for teams with a bevy of transfers, is how much better they’re bound to be from the beginning of the season to the end.

Here at the beginning of Wake Forest’s season, though, it’s hard to know how much the Deacons can grow because of how many unknowns they have entering the season.

“Hopefully we can continue to get some of these guys back and just add to our depth,” coach Steve Forbes said last weekend after an exhibition game in which he had eight scholarship players available. “They have really good camaraderie, they’ve got good chemistry, they like each other.

“They’ll continue to work hard. But I hope I can get them back here.”

The big one — literal for his size, figurative for his impact — is 7-footer Efton Reid III. He’s a two-time transfer, first at LSU and last year at Gonzaga, whose waiver is still stuck in NCAA purgatory (as of early afternoon Sunday).

Wake Forest was missing transfers Abramo Canka (concussion) and Kevin Miller (ankle) in last weekend’s charity exhibition game against Alabama. Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Canka has been cleared to play against Elon and Miller’s status is TBD.

The Deacons are hoping for a December return of sharpshooter Damari Monsanto as he recovers from the knee injury that ended his season last February, and guard Jao Ituka has a knee injury that’ll keep him out until January (at the earliest).

A team that entered the school year looking like Forbes’ deepest since he’d been at Wake Forest had eight scholarship players available for its dress rehearsal last weekend.

“The only two question marks going into the season to me were when was Damari going to be able to come back? And what would happen with Efton?” Forbes said.

Despite more question marks emerging, Wake Forest beat Alabama 88-80 in that exhibition, outscoring a team starting the season at No. 10 in KenPom rankings (for whatever that’s worth).

So, what questions have already been answered for Wake Forest?

Well, riding a combined 65 points by Cameron Hildreth and Hunter Sallis steered the Deacons to that win. Forward Andrew Carr is a solid, do-a-bit-of-everything player, and Matthew Marsh is always a lob threat around the basket. The freshman trio of Parker Friedrichsen, Aaron Clark and Marqus Marion bring some multi-dimensional things to the Deacons’ rotation, all checking different boxes.

That’s the group we know Wake Forest is entering the season with. We’ll see who else joins it.

And then we’ll see if the box gets checked of Forbes’ first NCAA tournament appearance with the Deacons.