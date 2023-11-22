WINSTON-SALEM – The irony of Notre Dame’s Whitney Houston-themed salute to Sam Hartman wasn’t lost on Dave Clawson.

Context, as always, matters here.

The short of it is that Notre Dame played Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” when Hartman’s day was finished Saturday, marking the final home game for Hartman’s season with the Irish. He spent the previous five seasons at Wake Forest, where he threw 110 touchdown passes, the most in an ACC career.

Clawson was asked Tuesday about Duke coach Mike Elko’s comments a day earlier, that college football is less than two weeks away from the opening of the transfer portal and, “complete anarchy and the wild west.”

After lauding his former defensive coordinator as one of the smartest assistant coaches he’s ever had on a staff, Clawson asserted — as Elko did, too — that the process has already begun.

Which is when you remember the timing of the news that Hartman was going to transfer to Notre Dame, coming on the morning of Wake’s bowl game last December.

Why would anybody think Notre Dame waited until after Hartman entered the transfer portal (about five days after Wake’s bowl)?

That’s part of where Clawson is coming from when he says what he did last week — that it’s tough for him to watch Notre Dame this season because it’s playing with the Wake Forest quarterback.

And it’s all a contextual build-up to what he said Tuesday.

“The public is going to see the anarchy in a couple of weeks. But trust me, behind the scenes, it’s all going on now,” Clawson said, starting to chuckle. “You’ve gotta laugh sometimes so you don’t cry. It’s — it’s insane. But it is the new reality. And there’s no point in complaining about it.

“We saw it last week in South Bend. Here’s a guy that we recruited and we developed and they’re putting a video of him up saying, ‘We will always love you.’ I’m like, ‘You only dated him for a couple of months, it can’t be love. We’re the ones that love him, we had five years with him. You rented him for a season.’

“They bought him and rented him for a year and now they love him. So, you know, when that video played it was like, ‘Holy cow, this is where college football is now.’”

So, yes, it’s a little awkward and cringey. But as always, context matters.