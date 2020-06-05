Wake Forest is one of many schools interested in Bibb County (Ala.) running back Deshun Murrell. Murrell ran for over 2,000 yards and 34 touchdowns as a junior and that kind of production catches the eye of many coaches including the Deacs' John Hunter. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about his recruitment and virtual visits.

"It's been going great. I'm thankful to have the opportunity to play anywhere I want across the nation," he said. "I'm hearing from Northwestern, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, App State, Cal and UCLA."