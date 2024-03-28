Wake Forest is losing a former starter who had a reduced role this past season.

Matthew Marsh entered the transfer portal on Thursday, leaving the Deacons after three seasons.

The 7-1, 250-pounder started the first two games of this season after starting about half of Wake’s games last year. His season-high for points this season was seven, that coming against Pittsburgh and Clemson, both of them home wins.

Marsh averaged 6.1 points and 4.2 rebounds in his sophomore season. He made 83 of 94 field goal attempts, most of those coming on lobs at the rim (and most of them provided by point guard Tyree Appleby). Marsh had 13 DNPs this season, all of them between mid-November and Jan. 31.

Marsh is the fifth player to enter the transfer portal from Wake Forest. Starting point guard Kevin Miller beat him to it earlier Thursday, and freshman guard Aaron Clark entered Wednesday. Damari Monsanto and Jao Ituka, who both dealt with injuries this past season and weren’t with the team in Washington for the ACC tournament, entered on the first day the portal opened last week.