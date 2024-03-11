For the third straight season, Wake Forest had a transfer guard named to the All-ACC first-team.

Hunter Sallis landed the honor on Monday afternoon, the league announced. Sallis is in his first season at Wake Forest after transferring from Gonzaga, where he spent two seasons.

Sallis is averaging 18.3 points per game this season, making 49.9% of his shots and 41.6% on 3-pointers. He’s also averaging 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The 6-5, 185-pounder joins Alondes Williams (2022) and Tyree Appleby (2023) from past seasons, developing quite a transfer portal reputation for fourth-year coach Steve Forbes.

Sallis was the runner-up in the conference’s most improved player award, earning 18 of 75 votes. Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin won the award with 30 votes.

The nods for Sallis were the only ACC award recognition Wake Forest received. The Deacons will play either Georgia Tech or Notre Dame, based on who wins that Tuesday game, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second round of the ACC tournament.