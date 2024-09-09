How PFF graded Wake's defense against Virginia
Wake Forest's defense was on its way to a solid performance, a few blown coverages aside in the second quarter, in Saturday night's game against Virginia. "Was" being the operative word, there. The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news