WINSTON-SALEM – A three-point deficit turned into an insurmountable hole after a few key plays, sending Wake Forest to a four-score loss to No. 4 Florida State.

Florida State cruised to a 41-16 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, taking an unblemished record into November as Wake Forest enters the final month in need of two wins for bowl eligibility.

This one was lopsided after FSU (8-0, 6-0 ACC) scored 24 points in the last 10½ minutes of the first half.

“That’s the most-complete football team that we’ve played all season,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “They made explosive plays, they’re very stout on defense, they’re really good in the kicking game. And, you know, that’s kind of where they are right now.

“And this is where we are right now. So, they’re clearly ahead of us. Obviously that’s disappointing to me because I thought that was a program that we had caught.”

Mitch Griffis started at quarterback and was 1-for-8 for 19 yards in the first half. He was 5-for-8 for 63 yards in the second half, replaced by Santino Marucci on Wake’s first possession of the fourth quarter when FSU’s lead was four scores.

Clawson’s assessment of his offense sounded similar to that of Wake’s other four losses, all of which have seen the Deacons score under 20 points (Wake Forest is 4-0 when scoring over 20).

“I mean, we didn’t get open. We didn’t block them,” Clawson said. “Any time we got a 3-yard play, that was a good play.

“They’re better than us. If we went out and played them a week from now, it’d be uphill again.”

Marucci, the winner last weekend against Pitt, didn’t attempt a pass on his first drive, which had six plays. He was sacked once and scrambled once.

Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4) had one first down until the last play of the first quarter, when Justice Ellison broke loose for a 51-yard run. The Deacons didn’t complete a pass in the first quarter, as Griffis was 0-for-4 and was sacked once.

FSU had a hold of Wake’s offense for most of the game.