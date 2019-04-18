“I feel like I had a real good season,” Springer said about his junior campaign at IMG Academy. “We won the whole thing and I was playing with three McDonald’s All-Americans and a bunch of great talent. Playing with guys like them really helped me to become a better basketball player.”

AURORA, Ill. – The high school season could not have gone much better for Jaden Springer. After winning the Geico National High School Championship, Springer now has centered his focus on the final travel ball season of his career as a number of acclaimed colleges have remained in touch.

Kansas: “A top program and well-run college team, they have a pretty good history and a lot of top-level talent at that school.”

Memphis: “That was a pretty big offer for me. I have been watching them and they are getting some big guys and building something special, especially with the upcoming season.”

NC State: “I love them, too. I have been there on some unofficial visits a few times and watched how they ran practice and stuff like that. They are very intense and another great program. Everybody is going hard and is locked in and that is something great to see.”

Tennessee: “They are a well-coached team; had one of their best seasons in a while this year. The environment there, their fans and stuff are crazy. They love their Tennessee basketball there.”

UNC: “One of the best programs in college basketball. Whenever you get an offer like that, it is big time. To receive that, I was blessed to get that and I talked to Roy Williams, it was pretty good. He talked to me and said that he has been watching me for a while and that he wants to come out and have a face-to-face conversation and stuff like that.”

Wake Forest: “The coaching staff, they love me. I just love the way they run their program.”