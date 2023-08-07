WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest will be without Donavon Greene for most, if not all, of the season because of a non-contact injury suffered on the first day of fall camp.

The program announced Greene will be out for 3-5 months because of an injury to his right knee. It’s the same knee in which he tore an ACL going into the 2021 season, but it’s not the same injury.

Greene is in his fifth season with the Deacons. He has another season of eligibility if he wants to use it, though it’s tough to gauge the future of players who suffer extensive injuries twice in a three-season span.

Losing Greene means Wake Forest is without its only returning starter at wide receiver, though it’s a deep position group. Greene is one of four receivers who had between 37 and 47 catches, and 550 to 650 yards, last season.

Jahmal Banks becomes Wake’s top outside option, while Taylor Morin and Ke’Shawn Williams are strong options in the slot. Morin could move to the outside if needed, though it’s likely the Deacons find a replacement for Greene in the grouping of Horatio Fields, Walker Merrill and Wesley Grimes.