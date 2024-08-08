WINSTON-SALEM – To the untrained eye, Demond Claiborne never has a bad day on the football field.

The Wake Forest running back creates plenty of explosive and exciting plays for himself. But he’s also the first to congratulate — often running 30ish yards down the sideline to do so — another running back for a long run. Claiborne is louder than most coaches — Dave Cohen still holds that crown — and has a distinguishable, infectious laugh.

After a fall camp practice last week, he was catching punts from a JUGS machine while wearing boxing gloves. When he was finished, he picked up a few pointers on boxing form from safeties coach James Adams.

“I’m an angry guy sometimes, so you know, putting on the gloves and having that as a way to get those emotions out is definitely something I’m trying to learn,” Claiborne told Deacons Illustrated.

The 5-9, 200-pounder hides those bad times well, at least during practices.

Not that he has many of them.

Claiborne has been the most electric running back on the roster seemingly since he stepped foot on campus. Now entering his junior season, he’s in line to be a starter for the first time.

Early in his career and into last year’s fall camp, pass-blocking qualified as Claiborne’s Achilles heel. It’s typically the steepest learning curve for running backs in college; they’re asked to do little of it in most high school offenses.

The Aylett, Va., native turned the corner in his pass protection last year and he now counts it as a strength in his game.

Part of his growth — and channeling that anger — has meant improvement as a blocker.

“As a freshman, if I had a bad period, it probably would’ve carried over to the rest of the practice,” Claiborne said. “Now, because I’m growing, if I have a bad period or a bad moment, I try to finish the practice strong. Whether that’s being mentally sharp or just being physically dominant on the field.”