Wake Forest notched a win in its first ACC road game of the season, beating Boston College 84-78 on Tuesday night at Conte Forum.

The Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) won their eighth straight game by coming from behind, trailing by as much as 10 in the first half and by four at halftime.

What was a 10-point lead in the closing minutes was whittled to one with 40 seconds left, but Andrew Carr hit a corner 3-pointer with about 12 seconds left to allow the Deacons to exhale.

Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with 21 points, his third straight game with at least 20. Cameron Hildreth scored 18 points and Kevin Miller had 17, those two combining to make 14 of 19 field goals.

Efton Reid III joined those three in double-figure scoring, with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Reid has scored in double figures in three straight games; he never scored in double figures in consecutive games during his previous seasons at LSU or Gonzaga.

Wake Forest used a 13-2 run early in the second half to erase some first-half doldrums and get a four-point lead, at 49-45.

The Deacons reversed some first-half trends to outscore BC 48-38 in the second half. Wake Forest turned the ball over three times in the second half after committing seven in the first half, and outrebounded BC 20-15 after losing the rebounding battle 19-15 in the first half.

Quinten Post, forever a thorn in Wake’s side, scored nine straight BC points early and keyed an 13-2 run that put the Eagles up 20-12.

BC’s (9-4, 0-2) biggest lead of the first half got to 10, but that wasn’t until the last five minutes. The Deacons rallied from there, thanks in part to 3s by Zach Keller and Miller, the latter playing with two fouls. Wake Forest went into halftime trailing 40-36.