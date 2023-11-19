Wake Forest took its first lead of the fifth-place game in the Charleston Classic about one minute into overtime against LSU.

The lead lasted 23 seconds.

LSU edged the Deacons 86-80 on Sunday at TD Arena, dealing the Deacons their second loss in the event and their third defeat in the last four games.

Kevin Miller’s layup put Wake Forest (2-3) ahead 76-74 with 4:02 left in overtime. LSU’s Tyrell Ward hit a 3-pointer from the corner on the following possession, and the Tigers (3-2) held Wake Forest to one field goal and two free throws for the rest of overtime.

It was another game in which Wake’s lack of depth or interior defense was its undoing. Center Matthew Marsh missed his third straight game. The rebounding margin was only 43-39 in LSU’s favor, and the Tigers held a 38-32 edge in points in the paint.

But 7-footer Will Baker led LSU with 23 points, and 18 of LSU’s rebounds were on the offensive end. The Tigers were 15-for-20 on layup attempts.

Wake Forest leaves Charleston, S.C. with two losses and a few days to reset ahead of a long homestand. Starting with Friday afternoon’s game against Charleston Southern, the Deacons have seven games at home across 37 days.

That includes the ACC-SEC Challenge game against Florida and the second leg of a home-and-home series against Rutgers.

Scoring for the Deacons was a four-man game from the usual suspects. Hunter Sallis paced the way with 22 points, Miller scored 19, Cameron Hildreth scored 18 and Andrew Carr had 17. Zach Keller started and fouled out without scoring; freshman Marqus Marion provided some good minutes and had four points and five rebounds.

The Deacons trailed by 10 after a first half that saw them heat up early and cool off quickly. In a 5½-minute stretch, the Deacons hit all five 3s they took; otherwise in the first half they were 1-for-8, and in the second half and overtime Wake Forest was a combined 2-for-10.

Hildreth scored on a crafty move through the paint to end the first half, giving him 16 points and making the halftime deficit 46-36.

The Deacons scored the first 10 points of the second half to draw even, and the second half oscillated the whole way with LSU never leading by more than six. Carr made two layups in the final 30 seconds to tie the game, and LSU missed a shot at the rim that would’ve won it in regulation.