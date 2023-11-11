Wake Forest goes first five drives of game without a first down

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs away from Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha on Saturday. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – N.C. State had three touchdowns before Wake Forest had a first down and that’s about all you need to know to have an idea of how the Deacons’ final home game of the season went. N.C. State cruised in a 26-6 win over the host Deacons on Saturday, continuing the Wolfpack’s second-half surge with a third straight win and sending Wake Forest further spiraling. The Deacons (4-6, 1-6 ACC) have lost six of their last seven games and have zero margin for error if they’re going to be bowl-eligible for an eighth straight year. Based on Saturday’s performance, it’s hard to see Wake Forest standing much of a chance at Notre Dame next weekend.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtPbiBvZmZlbnNlIHJpZ2h0IG5vdywgd2UmIzM5O3JlIGJy b2tlbi4uLkkgc2hvdWxkJiMzOTt2ZSBoYWQgdXMgaW4gYmV0dGVyIHBvc2l0 aW9uIHdpdGggdGhlIHBlcnNvbm5lbCBsb3NzZXMuJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj4t IERhdmUgQ2xhd3NvbjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVzc2V4IFRoYXllciAoQGVzc2V4 dGhheWVyNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lc3NleHRo YXllcjcvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjM0NjY3MTk1Mzk0MTMwNzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wake’s first five possessions were three-and-outs. Two of them started with false starts. Two of them had third-down sacks on which it appeared Mitch Griffis wanted to pull the trigger on a throw but didn’t. The fourth one is when Michael Kern entered; he got 1 yard from a screen pass and his third-and-long pass went through the hands on a leaping Taylor Morin. Kern, playing for the first time in a month, moved the ball in the second half and finished 14 of 26 for 137 yards. He threw a 19-yard touchdown to freshman slot receiver Deuce Alexander — though he was picked off on a 2-point conversion attempt that was returned for the final two points of the game. Kern threw another interception earlier in the second half. Griffis was 2-for-3 with 19 yards and was sacked three times in his three drives. He appeared to suffer a knee injury on the first play of the game, though coach Dave Clawson reportedly said that was not the reason he was replaced.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDtXZSYjMzk7dmUgZ290IHRvIGZpZ3VyZSBvdXQgd2hlcmUg d2UgYXJlIGF0IHF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrIG1vdmluZyBmb3J3YXJkLiZxdW90Ozxi cj48YnI+LSBEYXZlIENsYXdzb24sIHdobyBub3RlZCBHcmlmZmlzIHBpY2tp bmcgdXAgYSBzbGlnaHQgaW5qdXJ5IGhhZCBub3RoaW5nIHRvIGRvIHdpdGgg dGhlIFFCIGNoYW5nZTwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVzc2V4IFRoYXllciAoQGVzc2V4 dGhheWVyNykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lc3NleHRo YXllcjcvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjM0NjkwNTA5NzI2ODQ1MzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==