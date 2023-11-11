Advertisement
Deacons fall flat against N.C. State

Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI

Wake Forest goes first five drives of game without a first down

N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs away from Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha on Saturday.
N.C. State quarterback Brennan Armstrong runs away from Wake Forest safety Malik Mustapha on Saturday. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – N.C. State had three touchdowns before Wake Forest had a first down and that’s about all you need to know to have an idea of how the Deacons’ final home game of the season went.

N.C. State cruised in a 26-6 win over the host Deacons on Saturday, continuing the Wolfpack’s second-half surge with a third straight win and sending Wake Forest further spiraling.

The Deacons (4-6, 1-6 ACC) have lost six of their last seven games and have zero margin for error if they’re going to be bowl-eligible for an eighth straight year.

Based on Saturday’s performance, it’s hard to see Wake Forest standing much of a chance at Notre Dame next weekend.

Wake’s first five possessions were three-and-outs. Two of them started with false starts. Two of them had third-down sacks on which it appeared Mitch Griffis wanted to pull the trigger on a throw but didn’t.

The fourth one is when Michael Kern entered; he got 1 yard from a screen pass and his third-and-long pass went through the hands on a leaping Taylor Morin.

Kern, playing for the first time in a month, moved the ball in the second half and finished 14 of 26 for 137 yards. He threw a 19-yard touchdown to freshman slot receiver Deuce Alexander — though he was picked off on a 2-point conversion attempt that was returned for the final two points of the game.

Kern threw another interception earlier in the second half. Griffis was 2-for-3 with 19 yards and was sacked three times in his three drives. He appeared to suffer a knee injury on the first play of the game, though coach Dave Clawson reportedly said that was not the reason he was replaced.

N.C. State (7-3, 4-2) had its dramatic QB week conclude with Brennan Armstrong playing his best game of the season. He was 12-for-17 for 111 yards and a touchdown, along with 96 rushing yards on 15 carries, scoring once via air and ground.

KC Concepcion took a reverse 65 yards on N.C. State’s first play, which came after Wake’s game-opening three-and-out. The Wolfpack scored two plays later when Armstrong threw to Julian Gray for a 20-yard touchdown, with Caelen Carson late coming over in coverage.

Armstrong punched in a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal early in the second quarter, and it was 21-0 with 8:07 before halftime when Delbert Mims III plunged in from 1 yard out — that coming one play after Armstrong ran for 38 yards on third-and-2.

EXTRA POINTS: Horatio Fields had his first three catches of the season for Wake Forest, gaining 31 yards. Ke’Shawn Williams led the Deacons in catches with five (for 25 yards). … Demond Claiborne was Wake’s leading rusher with 12 yards on eight carries. He left the game in the second half with an injury. … This is the first time since a 52-3 loss at Clemson in 2019 that Wake Forest failed to score double-digit points. It’s also the fewest first downs (eight) that Wake Forest has had since that late-season game at Clemson (had five that day in 2019).

