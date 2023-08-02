Nick Andersen has a new weight, a new position and doesn’t have to wait much longer to be playing in games again

Nick Andersen leaves the field after the Gator Bowl in 2021, which is the last game he played in for the Deacons. (Corey Perrine/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – Unconventional isn’t quite the word to describe the start of Nick Andersen’s college football career. It sure wasn’t the normal start of a career for a walk-on safety. Andersen joined Wake Forest’s program in the middle of a pandemic, had three interceptions in his fifth game and was carried around the field to chants of “scholl-y,” earned that scholarship and played over 600 snaps for an 11-win team when he was a sophomore. Maybe whirlwind is the word? He uses “emotional rollercoaster” to describe last season, though, during which Andersen never played because of a fracture in his foot that he kept reinjuring. “Up and down, you know? Get close to coming back, same injury. Supposed to come back, same injury,” Andersen told Deacons Illustrated after Wednesday morning’s fall camp practice. “It definitely was a test to your mental strength. “But I’m better for it. Back, better than ever, stronger, faster, mentally and physically as strong as I’ve ever been.” The fourth-year defensive back is an interesting player in Wake’s secondary. Andersen’s immediate success made him a national storyline as an 18-year-old; now that he has overcome last year’s nagging injury, he’s fighting to carve out a role for himself wherever he’s needed on Wake’s defense. Andersen said he’s up to 195 pounds and at 5-foot-11, he packs a punch. He admitted that the 185-pound listing in his first season at Wake Forest was probably with him “soaking wet.” You might see Andersen playing safety for the Deacons but you’re guaranteed to see playing nickel. That has become his primary position and it’s where he’s working with the first-team defense along with another converted safety, Evan Slocum. This probably shouldn’t come as a surprise: Andersen enjoys nickel because of how close it’s positioned to the line of scrimmage. “When you’re closer to the line of scrimmage, you get to have a little more contact, a little bit earlier and I love that piece of it,” Andersen said. “I love being a safety and I’ll play the post or whatever but there’s nothing like being down there and being the first guy to tackle the guy with the ball.”

Nick Andersen, left, hits Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham during a game in the 2021 season. (Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports Images)

There’s a challenge in playing nickel that Andersen has embraced. While the consensus remains that quarterback is the most-demanding position, nickel is second. It’s the position where you’re required to fill gaps in run support, but also cover skill players ranging from speedy and elusive slot receivers to big-bodied tight ends. “Nickel is super hard to do because you’ve gotta be a big kid who can make tackles on a running back,” quarterback Mitch Griffis said at ACC Kickoff, “but you’ve also gotta cover guys like Ke’Shawn (Williams) and Taylor Morin. “That is not easy.” Acknowledging his opinion on the matter is slanted, Andersen agrees. “Some may say I’m biased, but I like to think so,” he said. “You know, it’s a lot of space. You’re required to do a lot of things. Not just cover, but be a linebacker. … Be a deep safety.” That’s also what he likes about it. “I like being there, I like showing off every type of skillset I have and it’s a fun position, it’s really fun,” Andersen said. Andersen still has the scar from that 2020 game against Virginia Tech. It’s almost perfectly centered between his lower lip and his chin, and it’s why pictures of him at the end of that game feature a blood-stained jersey. That’s Andersen’s past; the future is at a new position with a body better suited to sustain college football’s physical punishments. This is Nick Andersen 2.0.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MaXZlIGZyb20gRGF5IDMgb2YgV2FrZSBGb3Jlc3QgZmFsbCBjYW1w Ljxicj48YnI+RGVhY29ucyBpbiB1cHBlcnMgLSBoZWxtZXRzLCBzaG91bGRl ciBwYWRzLCBzaG9ydHMgLSBmb3IgZmlyc3QgdGltZS48YnI+PGJyPkl0IGlz IGFub3RoZXIgZGF5IGluIHdoaWNoIGNvbXBsYWluaW5nIGFib3V0IHdlYXRo ZXIgd291bGQgYmUgYm9yZGVyaW5nIG9uIHNsYW5kZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xdExEdEFZT0J2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcXRMRHRB WU9CdjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb25vciBPJiMzOTtOZWlsbCAoQENvbm9y T05laWxsX0RJKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvbm9y T05laWxsX0RJL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg2NzA0NTE4MTI0MTUwNzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Here were my observations during Wake Forest’s third practice of fall camp: Equipment: Helmets, shoulder pads, shorts. NFL teams represented: Chiefs, Buccaneers, Titans. Was today won by the offense, defense or neither: Neither. This was an evenly matched practice, which is what you want as often as possible. There was only one turnover; that’s always magnified coming off a day in which the offense committed three. A few explosive plays, most of them through the air, were offensive highlights. But the defense held its own. You always want to see how much pressure the defense gets when shoulder pads are on for the first time, and there were several down-by-contact sacks. Catch of the day/newcomer of the day: Freshman safety Rushaun Tongue. Two-for-one special here. Tongue had the best catch of fall camp (it is early) when he undercut a mid-level sideline throw by Michael Kern, batted the ball in the air with both hands, and tracked it to complete the interception. So the only turnover of the day was a beauty and the play was made by a freshman. It goes beyond the interception, though. Tongue pairs well with classmate Davaughn Patterson at safety. As noted in previous camp reports, Wake Forest has plenty of depth and experience at safety. It would take some serious ascension by Tongue and/or Patterson, along with an injury or two, to see them start games this season. When looking at a crystal ball of that position next year or further down the road, Tongue and Patterson are featured heavily.

Quote of the day: “Hey, we’ve gotta get a sub!” – defensive coordinator Brad Lambert This was during a full-team segment when Wake’s offense was operating with some tempo. I think there was a substitution of a receiver, and Lambert looked to be perturbed that his defense wasn’t going to have a chance to make a corresponding substitution. So, you know, before opponents experience Wake’s high-tempo offense during the season, the Deacons’ defense is the test subject.