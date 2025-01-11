Deacons accelerate offensively, put away Miami

Heading to south Florida didn’t cool off Wake Forest’s offense.

Instead, the Deacons — in particular, their two senior guards — heated up in an 88-78 win over Miami on Saturday at the Watsco Center.

Cameron Hildreth had a season-high 31 points, buoyed by a 6-for-8 display on 3-pointers. The career marks were as follows: Two shy of his career high, which came in last season’s opener, and it’s the most 3-pointers he’s made in a game.

Hildreth entered the game 10-for-38 (26.3%) from 3-point range this season; he’s up to 34.8% after Saturday’s performance.

While he was the best part of Wake Forest’s (12-4, 4-1 ACC) offense for most of the game, it was Hunter Sallis who played the role of closer.

Sallis scored 11 of his 22 points in the last five minutes of the game. With Miami (4-12, 0-5) making shots and never fading in the final few minutes, Sallis remained aggressive in getting to his mid-range spots and to the rim.

Hildreth and Sallis had a combined 53 points on 19-for-31 shooting; they also had a combined seven rebounds, five assists and three turnovers.

Those two weren’t the only Deacons to score in double figures. Tre’Von Spillers had 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting, and Efton Reid III had 10 points.

Wake’s lead was never less than seven after the first minute of the second half.

The Deacons were 21-for-30 (70%) from the field in the second half. For the game, they were 35-for-64 (54.7%).

There were eight lead changes in the first 13 minutes before Wake Forest worked its way to an eight-point lead at halftime.

Part of the reason for the volatility of the game’s opening stages was Miami’s 3-point shooting — the Hurricanes got four 3s in the first nine minutes. They had two for the rest of the half.

The Deacons took a 39-31 lead into halftime because Hildreth scored the last five points of the half. Sallis drilled a 3-pointer — the only one of the first half that didn’t come from Hildreth — in the last four minutes.