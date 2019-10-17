D.C. area OL commit Luke Petitbon: "I'm not looking anywhere else"
With signing day just over two months away, schools are starting to move on their contingency plans, or at least put them in place. Schools are preparing for the possibility that they may lose a co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news