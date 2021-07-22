Commitment breakdown: 4-star DE Eli Hall commits to Wake Forest

ElI Hall's recruitment was drama-free. The four-star defensive lineman out of Shelby (N.C.) Crest stayed relatively quiet throughout his recruitment but knew that he didn't want to go far from home. Wake Forest, Virginia, and Minnesota were the three schools that stood out to Hall on an offer sheet that featured more than 20 schools from all over the country. He took an unofficial visit to Wake Forest the first weekend in June and was supposed to take official visits to Virginia and Minnesota over the following two weekends but he only ended up making it to Wake Forest. Hall's experience on campus in Winston-Salem was enough to make him want to commit to the Demon Deacons.

WHAT THE DEMON DEACONS ARE GETTING

Dave Clawson and his staff have to love what they're getting in Hall for the defensive line. He's an athletic front line defender with a frame that can hold plenty of solid mass. Hall has the quickness and agility to be able to play multiple positions on that front line. His motor and aggressive hands help him disengage from offensive linemen and track down the ball carrier. It will be interesting to see how early he's able to get onto the field and be physically ready to compete. This spring season showed some good development from Hall and we're looking forward to seeing how he's able to perform this fall.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR WAKE FOREST