Nearly the entire ACC (other than Clemson and Florida State) had offered Collins, who becomes the second offensive lineman to commit this week, and the 10th commitment overall for the class of 2021.

It has not taken over, or slown down, the world of recruiting.

The dead period was extended by the NCAA earlier this week, as fear of spreading COVID-19 has taken over the world of college football.

"The coaches were fired up when I gave them the news," said Collins about his Friday night decision. "They are pumped to have me on board. The recruiting process was great, and they made sure I knew that I was a main priority for them from the start.

They definitely showed the most love out of all the other schools that had been contacting me. They have a great school in all areas, and are strong in athletics as well as academics.

I have been up there to visit campus multiple times, and every time I go, I learn more and more about the school. The players and coaches there have a family bond, to where the players and coaches are family off-the-field, but will push you to be the absolute best you can on it.

I had known for a while that Wake was possibly where I wanted to go,but a few nights ago I had a dream about it. That's when it really made me ready to seal the deal. My relationships with coach Tabacca, coach Higgins, and coach Clawson are all so strong.

My recruitment is closed. I am done taking other visits."