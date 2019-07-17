CHARLOTTE- Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson, running back Cade Carney and linebacker Justin Strnad spoke with the assembled ACC Media on Wednesday at the annual ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Read what they had to say below.

CADE CARNEY SR Running back

Q. Over a thousand yards rushing last season. What can you say about your play, your development, but give some respect to the offensive line?

CADE CARNEY: Last year that was one of the most exciting things going into the season. We had fifth, sixth-year seniors heading up our offensive line. They did a fantastic job as a thousand yards shows on my side, I think we had over 1,800 yards rushing. They did an amazing job all season last year. We battled injury early at our left tackle, and we responded. The guys did an awesome job throughout the year responding to that.This year it's really fun because the left tackle is back, Justin Herron, who is coming off of a knee, is healthy. He's ready for his sixth year as a senior. We have Nate Gilliam, who is coming back as a senior, Jake Benzinger, who is coming back in their natural positions, ready to take that on.Super excited for them. Then we have some places that are going to be filled with guys that we feel like have matured a lot and have grown into the position. They're more than ready to take it on, Zach Tom in the center, who is a bright kid, really, really ahead of his age. I'm excited to play with him, have him IDing the front for me.Looking for that left guard. Got really good competition, which is a great problem to have. Problem we didn't have early in my career. We're thankful for that. Super excited to see what happens there throughout camp. Q. You and Matt Colburn have had phenomenal success running the football. This year it's all you. How would you describe the Wake Forest offense, what part does tempo play in the success running the ball? CADE CARNEY: Matt was a pleasure to play with. That was a fun three years. The minute I stepped on campus, he and I had a great relationship, ended up having awesome careers together.But it won't be just me this year. Christian Beal-Smith is electric, he's fast, he can hit the edge. He'll threaten teams with his speed and quickness. Then we'll be a great complement because of how I play. Super excited to play with him, for him to kind of step into that role that Matt had.But, yeah, so where we fit into our offense was we play fast. That's helped us in the past. That's helped defenses kind of show their hand early. That's something that we have taken advantage of, our offensive coordinator does a great job of communicating to the quarterback, getting checks out, game planning for that.So, yeah, playing fast has been a big help and a big ingredient in our success. Q. Last year at this time we knew either Sam Hartman or Jamie Newman was going to be the starting quarterback, but didn't know much about how they would be. Still going to be the first part of that is true, but we know a lot more. What have you seen from those two over the summer? CADE CARNEY: The good thing about the two quarterbacks is I've been telling everyone this year, they both have a mean handoff. They do a great job of putting that ball in my gut. So it makes it easy for me.The team trusts both of them. I think that's important. There's no division. I think we're really excited for whoever ends up being named the starter.I also don't think that the guy who is playing second will be sitting all year. Since I've been here, we've had to rely on two quarterbacks. It's a great thing this year we feel very confident with that. We don't have to be worried as far as whatever could happen throughout the midst of a season, since I've been here, we've relied on two. I feel really good about the two that we're going into camp with. Q. Since the first day you stepped on campus, where has this program made its greatest strides? CADE CARNEY: Yeah, I tell people I've been so lucky, at the time I showed up to Wake Forest, I showed up with a team that had gone 3-9 two times in a row, gone through a coaching change, it was down to a group of fourth and fifth-year seniors who loved football and really wanted to be great. For me, to learn under that, to step into that, a team who hadn't experienced success, to go to the Military Bowl, have a big win, I couldn't have learned under a better group ever guys when they were on their way out.I feel like they've really kind of imparted that in the guys that were young at the time. Now that we're seniors, we're trying to do the same, to establish depth at this point. We're really excited about it. Q. I can't help but notice how comfortable you look underneath the lights on stage, at the podium. That comfort seems like it translates to game day as well. Throughout your life, where does this level of ease or comfort come from? CADE CARNEY: For me, I put my trust in Jesus Christ, and I believe in who God says I am. That's where personally my ease and my peace of mind can come from. The ability to get up here and not be shaking or to read an article that says I'm a terrible player, should never run the ball again, or if I read an article that says I'm the best running back Wake Forest has ever seen, there's no one that can compare to me.I get to have the assurance of wherever I'm at to be even-keeled because God says that I'm a child of His and I'm loved and that I'm important and valued. That's where I rest at night. At the end of the day, I believe in that opinion of me. Q. Talk about Justin before we bring him up. What type of teammate is he? CADE CARNEY: Justin is awesome. He's one of the guys in the locker room, he's so fun to be around. He's probably one of the most competitive guys. If anyone wants to debate outside in the lobby, he'll be ready to go, fire up with any sports team. He's a sports junkie, that's what he does, and he loves to talk about it.On the field, Justin is one of those guys that we trust. He's done an amazing job of kind of taking hold of the linebacker room, really the defense as a whole, getting everybody on the same page. They've gone through a lot on that side of the ball.Justin has been one of those stabilizers on that side of the ball for us. Real excited to see what kind of year he has this season, but the defense as a whole, because he's done a great job bringing those guys along this off-season.THE



JUSTIN STRNAD SR Linebacker

JUSTIN STRNAD: So Cade, great teammate, ultimate competitor. He's somebody that you have to bring your pads when you hit him each and every time in practice. He's been a great teammate to have over the years.He's an unquestioned leader on the offense. Just a great teammate over the years. THE MODERATOR: Questions for Justin. Q. Over a hundred tackles last season to lead the team. What can you say about your leadership role going into this season as well as some of the guys stepping up on defense? JUSTIN STRNAD: Yeah, I think as a leader of the defense this year, it's pivotal to get guys to buy in, have that winning mindset. We got some young guys on the defense this year, and it's very important to teach them how to prepare for a game, how to take care of their bodies throughout the season.For guys like Boogie Basham and Essang Bassey, those are guys that need to be leaders, to carry guys, build a unit that's really going to push throughout the season and just develop each and every week. Q. You struggled to get stops at times last season. There were three times where you got a stop, forced a punt, took the punt back to the house. That's like one-sixth of the entire punt returns touchdowns of the league. Describe the energy boost that a defense gets when that happens. JUSTIN STRNAD: Those are game changers. To be honest with you, with the tempo our offense plays with, any time we can have somebody like Greg Dortch take one to the house, it's a little breather for the defense. You get a little time on the sidelines to catch your breath.Those are always big plays, momentum swingers. Yeah, they're really helpful to winning ballgames. Q. You're already a senior. How did that happen? JUSTIN STRNAD: Honestly, I couldn't tell you. It flew by (smiling).I just remember it feels like last year I was a redshirt, 190-pound freshman linebacker. It's cool to see over the years the teammates I've had, the relationships I've built with some of the kids on this team. I'm excited for this season, to end it the right way. Q. What has been the summer adjusting to Coach Hemphill's defense? You had nine games to learn it last year, but that was in the middle of the season. What has it been like to have a full spring and summer to get adjusted in that system? JUSTIN STRNAD: Yeah, it's been good. We're pretty similar from a structure standpoint. I think we're going to have the ability to play a little more nickel this year. I think just the spring, along with this summer, it's been good to understand more the scheme as opposed to technique.We've thrown in some change-ups, some calls that I think are going to help us, big situations this year on third down, stuff like that. I think overall as a defense, I like the way we're heading into this season. Q. He said you were a sports junkie. I'm going to ask you a question: The commissioner was in here earlier talking about the ACC Network, ESPN. Do the players talk about that? Is it on your radar screen? JUSTIN STRNAD: To be honest with you, we don't talk too much about TV, all that type of deal. But obviously any time we get the opportunity to play on the ACC Network or ESPN, we're obviously excited. I know we have an ESPN game against North Carolina this year, we're looking forward to.Really just the first game of the year, Utah State, I'm pretty sure that's an ACC Network game. They're a great team. Looking forward to opening the season with them and opening the season with a victory.





DAVE CLAWSON Head coach