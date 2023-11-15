Across the Beat: Getting to know Notre Dame
The last time Wake Forest and Notre Dame played, one team had Sam Hartman as its starting quarterback and the other was giving a player his first career start.
Things change and things stay the same.
Hartman, of course, starts for the Irish — he was a freshman starter in 2018, the last time Wake Forest and Notre Dame played (a 56-27 win by ND). The Irish, on that day in 2018, were led to a victory by first-time starter Ian Book, who was the quarterback for two teams that reached the College Football Playoff.
Now, Wake Forest is the team breaking in a new QB in Michael Kern.
To get to know more about the team Kern and the Deacons are facing, we’ve enlisted the help of Tyler James, publisher of InsideNDSports on the Rivals network.
Here is our five-part Q&A:
1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check and most of the time I have a general idea of what I’ll hear. But this one … I’m going in kind of blind. How are things around this program right now?
Answer: It's been such an odd stretch for Notre Dame's program with two of the previous four weeks being idle on the schedule. The Irish sandwiched the first off week with blowout victories over USC and Pitt. But they limped into last week following a disappointing 31-23 loss at Clemson, which ended any shot of the Irish landing in a New Year's Six bowl.
The offense ran out of answers in the second half against Clemson, which has made the seat warmer for first-year offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. In each of Notre Dame's three losses, the offense has failed to score more than two touchdowns.
While head coach Marcus Freeman just needs to win games to close out the season, it will be hard to ignore the long-term ramifications of what happens with ND's offense.
2. Tell me about this QB. I heard he’s a high-profile transfer. Where did he come from? (in all seriousness, what’s the evaluation of Sam Hartman’s year in South Bend?)
Answer: Though the Sam Hartman experience has been an enjoyable one for the most part, it's undoubtedly been one that hasn't quite reached the expectations that came with his transfer. It's not necessarily Hartman's fault. His wide receivers have been through various battles with injuries and struggles. But the passing game hasn't been very dynamic since the Ohio State game in late September.
In Notre Dame's losses at Louisville and Clemson, Hartman struggled. He admitted as much about his Clemson performance in a postgame press conference where he spent most of the time blaming himself.
Because Hartman won't be here beyond this season, some portion of the fan base is interested in learning what the backups are capable of heading into next season. But it's very unlikely that Notre Dame will chose to do anything other than try to end Hartman's season on a high note.
3. Wake’s defense might be wearing down late in the season — would it be too simple to say Notre Dame’s offensive game plan will boil down to, ‘Run Audric Estimé as much as possible … profit.’?
Answer: Not too simple. That's where Notre Dame needs to have success. But the Irish offensive line lost right guard Rocco Spindler to injury, so sophomore Billy Schrauth will be making his first career start. And center Zeke Correll is trying to work his way back from a concussion in the Clemson game.
But even with new faces on the offensive line, the Irish should ride their running game. This will likely be Estimé's final game in Notre Dame Stadium, so there will be motivation for him to have a big day. And the Irish can complement him with speedier backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love.
4. What has made Notre Dame’s defense so effective — No. 11 in scoring, No. 3 pass defense, No. 39 rush defense?
Answer: The play in the secondary has been great. Cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart have both played at a high level. Nickelback Thomas Harper has been a critical offseason addition. And safety Xavier Watts has rocketed in stardom with seven interceptions.
The defensive line play has been very good for the most part. It hasn't produced sacks at a high level, but defensive tackles Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptise have done a good job creating pressures.
A second season in defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme has really allowed the defense to grow together with a lot of experienced players making impacts.
5. Not to jump ahead too much with two games left … but what does the offseason look like for this program? It sounds like another transfer portal QB dice roll is in order — how close, with who else is expected to return, will that put Notre Dame to the CFP next year?
Answer: There will be plenty of holes to fill beyond quarterback. The Irish will likely lose their best offensive lineman (left tackle Joe Alt), best running back (Estimé) and best defensive linemen (Cross, Mills and Jean-Baptiste). Depth on the defense should allow that group to remain the strength of the team.
But it's hard to know what the offense will look like. The Irish have talent at running back and the wide receivers should be better with another year of experience. Can the offensive line be better without the best lineman in college football? Will the next quarterback be able to elevate the talent around him? Can the offensive coordinator get the most of the pieces in place? Those are all big questions with hardly certain answers.
Notre Dame went 1-2 in its three big games this season against Ohio State, USC and Clemson, and Louisville became an unexpected threat. Next year will present at least four games worth sweating over: at home for Louisville and Florida State and on the road for Texas A&M and USC.