The last time Wake Forest and Notre Dame played, one team had Sam Hartman as its starting quarterback and the other was giving a player his first career start. Things change and things stay the same. Hartman, of course, starts for the Irish — he was a freshman starter in 2018, the last time Wake Forest and Notre Dame played (a 56-27 win by ND). The Irish, on that day in 2018, were led to a victory by first-time starter Ian Book, who was the quarterback for two teams that reached the College Football Playoff. Now, Wake Forest is the team breaking in a new QB in Michael Kern. To get to know more about the team Kern and the Deacons are facing, we’ve enlisted the help of Tyler James, publisher of InsideNDSports on the Rivals network. Here is our five-part Q&A:

1. I like to start these with a simple vibe check and most of the time I have a general idea of what I’ll hear. But this one … I’m going in kind of blind. How are things around this program right now? Answer: It's been such an odd stretch for Notre Dame's program with two of the previous four weeks being idle on the schedule. The Irish sandwiched the first off week with blowout victories over USC and Pitt. But they limped into last week following a disappointing 31-23 loss at Clemson, which ended any shot of the Irish landing in a New Year's Six bowl. The offense ran out of answers in the second half against Clemson, which has made the seat warmer for first-year offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. In each of Notre Dame's three losses, the offense has failed to score more than two touchdowns. While head coach Marcus Freeman just needs to win games to close out the season, it will be hard to ignore the long-term ramifications of what happens with ND's offense.

Sam Hartman celebrates after Notre Dame's victory over USC earlier this season. (Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports Images)

2. Tell me about this QB. I heard he’s a high-profile transfer. Where did he come from? (in all seriousness, what’s the evaluation of Sam Hartman’s year in South Bend?) Answer: Though the Sam Hartman experience has been an enjoyable one for the most part, it's undoubtedly been one that hasn't quite reached the expectations that came with his transfer. It's not necessarily Hartman's fault. His wide receivers have been through various battles with injuries and struggles. But the passing game hasn't been very dynamic since the Ohio State game in late September. In Notre Dame's losses at Louisville and Clemson, Hartman struggled. He admitted as much about his Clemson performance in a postgame press conference where he spent most of the time blaming himself. Because Hartman won't be here beyond this season, some portion of the fan base is interested in learning what the backups are capable of heading into next season. But it's very unlikely that Notre Dame will chose to do anything other than try to end Hartman's season on a high note.

3. Wake’s defense might be wearing down late in the season — would it be too simple to say Notre Dame’s offensive game plan will boil down to, ‘Run Audric Estimé as much as possible … profit.’? Answer: Not too simple. That's where Notre Dame needs to have success. But the Irish offensive line lost right guard Rocco Spindler to injury, so sophomore Billy Schrauth will be making his first career start. And center Zeke Correll is trying to work his way back from a concussion in the Clemson game. But even with new faces on the offensive line, the Irish should ride their running game. This will likely be Estimé's final game in Notre Dame Stadium, so there will be motivation for him to have a big day. And the Irish can complement him with speedier backs Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love.

4. What has made Notre Dame’s defense so effective — No. 11 in scoring, No. 3 pass defense, No. 39 rush defense? Answer: The play in the secondary has been great. Cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Cam Hart have both played at a high level. Nickelback Thomas Harper has been a critical offseason addition. And safety Xavier Watts has rocketed in stardom with seven interceptions. The defensive line play has been very good for the most part. It hasn't produced sacks at a high level, but defensive tackles Howard Cross III and Rylie Mills and defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptise have done a good job creating pressures. A second season in defensive coordinator Al Golden's scheme has really allowed the defense to grow together with a lot of experienced players making impacts.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is closing out his second season as head coach. (Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports Images)