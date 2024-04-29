Abramo Canka has entered the transfer portal after spending one season at Wake Forest.

Canka entered the portal late last week. He played in 15 of Wake’s 35 games this past season and never played double-digit minutes.

Canka scored seven points this past season and had four rebounds. He was often used for situational defense at the end of halves and/or games.

The 6-6, 200-pounder came to Wake Forest after spending a season at UCLA. He played in 22 games for the Bruins, only playing double-digit minutes twice.

He’s the eighth player to leave the program via transfer portal since the end of the season. Four of those players — Andrew Carr (Kentucky), Kevin Miller (SMU), Zach Keller (Utah) and Aaron Clark (Pepperdine) — have found new destinations, while Damari Monsanto, Jao Ituka, Matthew Marsh and now Canka are available through the portal.

That doesn’t include Hunter Sallis, who is in the NBA draft process and maintaining his eligibility for a possible return to Wake Forest.