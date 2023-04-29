A.T. Perry’s wait was long, but he’s headed to New Orleans.

The former Wake Forest wide receiver was picked 195th overall in the sixth round of Saturday’s continuation of the NFL draft.

Perry spent five seasons at Wake Forest, redshirting in 2018 and playing sparingly in 2019. He took on a larger role in 2020 and is representative of the developmental nature of Wake’s program, growing from there to become Wake’s leading receiver in each of the last two seasons.

The 6-4, 198-pounder had 81 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns last season; some of those numbers were better in 2021, when he had 71 catches for 1,293 yards and 15 scores.

He caught a program-record 28 touchdown passes in his Wake Forest career.

Perry leaves Wake Forest with the second- and third-most receiving yards in single seasons; he leaves with the third-most career receiving yards (2,662) and sixth-most catches (171).

Kobie Turner was picked in the third round of the draft on Friday night.

Perry is the first receiver from Wake Forest to be drafted since Michael Campanaro was a seventh-round pick of the Ravens in 2014; that’s also the last time an offensive skill player from Wake Forest was selected.