GREENSBORO – First, Daivien Williamson just wanted to get the stop when Joe Girard dribbled right and angled for a fadeaway.

Check.

There was a rebound to grab, which Williamson did. With the last few seconds bleeding off the clock and Wake Forest out of timeouts, it was time to find Tyree Appleby and get moving into transition.

Check and check.

Andrew Carr set the screen to get Appleby some space, and Appleby delivered the ball back to Williamson for a game-winning shot.

Swish.

And then, when Wake Forest’s 77-74 win over Syracuse in the second round of the ACC tournament on Wednesday was finalized, it was time for a little reflection about the last time the Deacons played in the Greensboro Coliseum.

“We were basically on the other side of this two years ago,” said Wake’s fifth-year senior said. “Things come full circle, it means a lot.”

Williamson is the only scholarship player remaining from Steve Forbes’ first team at Wake Forest. That season, a 6-16 trek that ended with an eight-game losing streak, came to an abrupt end in this same building when Williamson’s shot in the final seconds of a tied game was blocked, and Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

That game two years ago isn’t what Williamson, the longest-tenured scholarship Deacon, was thinking about entering the week. There was plenty to ponder, given ninth-seeded Wake Forest (19-13) had a rematch with a Syracuse team that beat it by nine four days earlier.

But given the way Wednesday’s final seconds unraveled, it was hard to not think back to the painful ending of 730ish days ago.

“It’s good to see things come back full circle,” said Williamson, who had 17 points. “I was on the other end of that and it really hurt, so I had to make sure when I was in that situation, I made the right play this time.”

Williamson making the right play means the Deacons will play top-seeded Miami on Thursday. It’s Wake’s first trip to the quarterfinals of this event since 2009.

Along with Williamson’s game-winner, Wake Forest got a game-tying shot by Cameron Hildreth on the previous possession. The whirling jumper from the lane by Hildreth, who scored nine of his 15 points in the final six minutes, caught the attention of Kevin Durant.