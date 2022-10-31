Deacons play host to Winston-Salem State in final tune-up before season begins

Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson, left, Steve Forbes, and Tyree Appleby, right, field questions at ACC Tipoff earlier this month. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

You jump in front of my car when you know all the time, 90 miles an hour is the speed Steve Forbes wants his team to drive. You’re just like crosstown traffic, not so hard to figure out why these teams are playing. Nothing wrong with a little (modified) Jimi Hendrix to start your week. Wake Forest plays host to crosstown foe Winston-Salem State for a men’s basketball exhibition on Tuesday night (7 p.m.). It’ll be the Deacons’ final chance, at least in front of an audience, to fine tune and calibrate ahead of the season opener, which is next Monday night against Fairfield. And it’ll be a dress rehearsal of what a game at Joel Coliseum will look like ahead of the Deacons playing three straight to open the season. A quick note: The game isn’t available on TV or streaming options. You’re either able to attend or you’re following along updates on this website and Twitter. Here are things you should keep an eye on entering Tuesday night:

1. How deep can Deacons go?

Wake’s rotation last season hovered between seven and eight players and the smart money is that it’ll be closer to a nine- or 10-player rotation this year, at least early in the season. This is a balanced team, unlikely to have a consistently dominant scorer. The recipe will be for the Deacons to have a multitude of ways to attack opponents based on matchups and who’s hot on any particular night. Forbes had an affinity last season for being able to play both big and small lineups — and in between — depending on the Deacons’ opponent. He’ll likely have the same versatility this season. You’ll figure if Forbes opts for a larger lineup, one of the three 6-1 ballhandlers — Tyree Appleby, Daivien Williamson and Jao Ituka — will still be on the court. Beyond that, Forbes has mix-and-matchability (that’s not a word but it should be) thoughout the lineup. If Forbes opts for a smaller lineup, two and possibly all three of the 6-1 guards could be involved.

2. 3-point shooting

Wake Forest made 13 3-pointers and shot 44% on them against Ohio State in a spectator-free Division II gym in Athens, W.V. about a week ago. So how does that translate to playing a Division II team in its home arena? Tuesday night will tell. Seven players accounted for Wake’s 3-point barrage against the Buckeyes in the closed-door scrimmage a couple of Sundays ago. That’s about what you’d expect, based on how Forbes wants to play and the three open practices that media members attended. “Can we make 13 3s a game? Ehmm, that’s a lot,” Forbes said last week. Wake Forest made 58.5% of its 2-point shots last season, the fourth-best clip in the country; the 34.4% mark on 3-pointers was 119th in the country. That gap likely closes this season.

Kansas State transfer Davion Bradford will be one of the Deacons' factors playing the center position. (Evert Nelson/USA Today Sports Images)

3. Rotation at 5-position

It feels like the center position has been an overlooked one in the preseason buildup. It’s a position that Forbes has a few options with. Forbes sees it as being able to play four players at center. The two obvious ones are 7-footers Matthew Marsh and Davion Bradford, the second-year player from England and the transfer from Kansas State, respectively. They’re not necessarily ground-bound, only-shoot-inside-the-paint types — but they’re more anchors than switchable pieces. That’s where the other two options come in. Forbes played freshman Zach Keller at the 5 more than he played Marsh or Bradford against Ohio State, 16 minutes compared to 10 for the other two. “Zach’s more active defensively, in the ball-screen,” Forbes said of the 6-10, 228-pounder. “He runs the court and he can stretch the court at the 5.” The last option is to play Delaware transfer Andrew Carr at the 5, something Forbes referred to as the scenario when WF would go to with a “small-small” lineup.

4. Injury concern

There’s one significant one to keep an eye on at this point, with everything else being preventative. Ituka only played five minutes against Ohio State because of a “tweaked knee,” Forbes said. The second-year guard is in his first season with the Deacons after transferring from Marist, where he was the MAAC Rookie of the Year after averaging 15.3 points per game and shooting above 50% from the field and above 40% on 3-pointers. In his limited time against the Buckeyes, Ituka had three points and three assists. In practice, he’s shown himself to be a hard-nosed driver and slasher, with some shooting range to complement his game. He’s not expected to start, but figures to play at least 20 minutes per game on a team that’s a little more guard-heavy than last season. It’ll be interesting to see how much Ituka is able to play against the Rams. Forbes’ press conference last week was Wednesday and he said then that he was hopeful Ituka would return in some capacity that day, or maybe the next day — so he could be relatively healthy going into Tuesday night. Otherwise, the Deacons are healthy — with the cliché that they’re again looking forward to playing another team after mostly playing against each other for the last several months.

5. Competitiveness against crosstown opponent