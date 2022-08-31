Wake Forest has won 16 straight games against FCS teams, so the Deacons have never lost to an FCS team with Dave Clawson at the helm. In the last five seasons, the Deacons have won their FCS game by an average margin of 38.8 points. This season’s opener is likely to feature more of the same – hence the focus, for the most part, is on how the Deacons look instead of how they match up. But here’s how VMI looks anyway. Here are five things to know about VMI ahead of Thursday night’s game at Truist Field:

1. Program on the rise

VMI was a combined 12-7 in the calendar year of 2021 – going 6-2 in the spring season and 6-5 last fall. Aside from that being a lot of games, it was a lot of wins for coach Scott Wachenheim, who’d won 13 games in the previous six seasons. Calling the Keydets’ program one that’s been starved for success would be an understatement. VMI’s winning season in the spring last year was the program’s first winning season since 1981; it recorded the first-ever national ranking in the FCS and finished 12th. Following up the spring season with a winning record last fall meant VMI had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1961-62.

2. Depth chart games

Clawson said he was impressed with a couple of Keydets who don’t appear on the program’s depth chart – either a bit of gamesmanship or revealing they could be unavailable for this game. “We really don’t know what’s going on with (Korey Bridy),” Clawson said. “He’s one of their best players and he’s listed on their roster but not their two-deep.” Bridy is listed as VMI’s top kick returner, adding to the confusion. He played in nine games last season, recording 654 yards and eight touchdowns on 138 carries. The other player Clawson is curious about is offensive tackle Marshall Gill, who was an All-Southern Conference first-team selection last year. There’s a difference here, though: Gill isn’t on the Keydets’ roster anymore, as of Wednesday evening.

3. Experience at QB

VMI returns Seth Morgan at quarterback, who took over the reins during the spring last year and was the Keydets’ starter in the fall. Morgan threw for 2,175 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, with 11 interceptions. He’s added a combined 412 yards and six touchdowns rushing in the past two seasons. He’ll have his most-popular receiver back in Leroy Thomas, who caught a season-high 55 passes last season. VMI lost the leader – Michael Jackson – for reception yards, though.

4. Jerry Rice ... the kicker?

Well, obviously not *that* Jerry Rice. VMI’s kicker is redshirt junior Jerry Rice. He’s made 28 of 32 field goals in his career with a long of 49 yards. That’s about it – there doesn’t appear to be any relation to the legendary wide receiver who ended his NFL career with most receiving records.

5. Clawson's first win at Richmond