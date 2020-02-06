Wake Forest added four more players for the 2020 squad including two high school prospects and a pair of transfers for Dave Clawson's team.

Special teams has clearly been an area where Clawson wants to continue upgrading. The Deacs added a kickoff specialist to help ease the load on top kicker Nick Sciba. Washington State graduate transfer Jack Crane joins the program with one year of eligibility. He had 54 touchbacks last season on 94 kickoffs for the Cougars.

"As a staff, we felt we needed to address our kickoff coverage unit. Jack has shown the ability to kick the ball out of the endzone at Washington State and he will have the opportunity to do that here," Clawson said.