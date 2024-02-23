WINSTON-SALEM – You can have the best of both worlds to score runs, as evidenced by Wake Forest’s fourth inning against Dayton.

The Deacons’ seven-run inning was the flashpoint of a 14-2 win on Friday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

There’s a fine line between acknowledging the start to the season hasn’t been perfect and overreacting to four games — about 7% — of a 56-game regular season.

Entering Friday, Wake’s team average (.218) ranked 214th of 292 Division I teams. Slugging percentage (.403) was better, at 142nd — but this team isn’t supposed to be middle of the pack in much of anything.

After making things work in an opening weekend sweep, the Deacons (4-1) lost at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

That’s why there was a change in the batting practice approach over the last couple of days.

“We really took it personally,” third baseman Adam Tellier said. “We felt like we let our pitchers down, they threw a great game on Tuesday. Going to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, we knew we had to make some changes.”

That meant a long team meeting on Wednesday about offensive approach, and more competitive rounds of batting practice, coach Tom Walter said.

“Feel-good batting practice is you know what pitch is coming, everybody’s just kind of standing there and everybody’s trying to homer,” Walter said. “We changed it up to where we mixed in breaking balls. We’re having rounds where they only hit breaking balls, we’re having two-strike rounds, and then rounds where they only hit fastballs.

So, about that fourth inning.

Tate Ballestero Jr. led off with a shot through the left side to beat a shift and legged it into a double. He tagged up to third on a fly out to center and scored on a grounder up the middle, flagged down by pitcher Anthony Hattrup. Later in the inning, Cameron Nelson went from first to third on a single.

There’s still power in this lineup. After Nick Kurtz was intentionally walked to load the bases, Seaver King struck out.

Jake Reinisch launched the first pitch he saw over the wall in right-center field, breaking the game open at 9-2.

“With two outs, looking for something early in the count,” Reinisch said. “I knew he was throwing his fastball for strikes, that was what I was expecting. I missed under it a bit, elevated the ball and it was a great moment.”

Missed it?

Well, in the sense that every home run is a mistake, sure.

“The goal is always to hit a line drive, so when you miss under it a bit, that’s where you get the homers,” Reinisch said with a smile.