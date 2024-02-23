Work with bats pays off for Deacons
Wake Forest bounces back from mid-week loss by putting up 14 runs in series opener
WINSTON-SALEM – You can have the best of both worlds to score runs, as evidenced by Wake Forest’s fourth inning against Dayton.
The Deacons’ seven-run inning was the flashpoint of a 14-2 win on Friday at David F. Couch Ballpark.
There’s a fine line between acknowledging the start to the season hasn’t been perfect and overreacting to four games — about 7% — of a 56-game regular season.
Entering Friday, Wake’s team average (.218) ranked 214th of 292 Division I teams. Slugging percentage (.403) was better, at 142nd — but this team isn’t supposed to be middle of the pack in much of anything.
After making things work in an opening weekend sweep, the Deacons (4-1) lost at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.
That’s why there was a change in the batting practice approach over the last couple of days.
“We really took it personally,” third baseman Adam Tellier said. “We felt like we let our pitchers down, they threw a great game on Tuesday. Going to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, we knew we had to make some changes.”
That meant a long team meeting on Wednesday about offensive approach, and more competitive rounds of batting practice, coach Tom Walter said.
“Feel-good batting practice is you know what pitch is coming, everybody’s just kind of standing there and everybody’s trying to homer,” Walter said. “We changed it up to where we mixed in breaking balls. We’re having rounds where they only hit breaking balls, we’re having two-strike rounds, and then rounds where they only hit fastballs.
So, about that fourth inning.
Tate Ballestero Jr. led off with a shot through the left side to beat a shift and legged it into a double. He tagged up to third on a fly out to center and scored on a grounder up the middle, flagged down by pitcher Anthony Hattrup. Later in the inning, Cameron Nelson went from first to third on a single.
There’s still power in this lineup. After Nick Kurtz was intentionally walked to load the bases, Seaver King struck out.
Jake Reinisch launched the first pitch he saw over the wall in right-center field, breaking the game open at 9-2.
“With two outs, looking for something early in the count,” Reinisch said. “I knew he was throwing his fastball for strikes, that was what I was expecting. I missed under it a bit, elevated the ball and it was a great moment.”
Missed it?
Well, in the sense that every home run is a mistake, sure.
“The goal is always to hit a line drive, so when you miss under it a bit, that’s where you get the homers,” Reinisch said with a smile.
Even one of Wake’s two homers that accounted for its last four runs displayed speed.
In the fifth, Tellier’s drive against the wind went to the wall in left field. Centerfielder David Pedanou crashed into the padding, and by the time Dayton got the ball in, Tellier was scoring for an inside-the-park homer.
“I think that’s gotta be a first for me, so being able to do that and drive some runs in at the same time, that was fun,” Tellier said.
There was a slight change, just not a revamp, of Wake’s lineup.
It got younger at the bottom. Austin Hawke bumped up from the 9-hole to the 7-spot, and freshman outfielders Antonio Morales (DH) and Nelson (left field) were in the 8th and 9th spots in the order.
The left-handed hitting Morales was replaced by Jack Winnay (a right-handed batter) when Dayton turned to some lefties out of its bullpen, and Winnay’s two-run homer in the eighth were the final runs of the game.
“We did get what we wanted out of them,” Walter said. “Antonio had good swings today and when they went left-handed, we just decided to give Winnay a couple of at-bats because we’re going to need Jack against left-handers. It was good to see Jack get on the board there.”
There was a reset atop the order, too. After Tellier led off in the first four games and Marek Houston was in the 2-hole, they flipped for Friday’s game.
Tellier sliced a solo homer over the right-field fence in the third inning to give the Deacons a 2-1 lead; Houston was 2-for-5, both of those as RBI singles.
On the mound, Josh Hartle had the kind of performance you’d want and expect from a Friday night star when he didn’t have his best stuff.
Hartle walked the first batter of the game on four pitches and hit the first batter of the second inning. Of his 91 pitches, 56 were strikes, as he gave up four hits and wound up with two walks allowed and two hit batters.
“A little shaky early, didn’t really have the command he usually has,” Walter said.
But Dayton (3-2) only scratched across two runs in Hartle’s six innings. He got a double play grounder in the first, pitched himself out of a bases-loaded, no-out situation in the second, limited damage in the third, and recovered nicely after giving up a solo homer in the fourth.
That homer was by Alejandro Cazorla and it tied the game at 2-2. Hartle hit the next batter, and then retired the last eight batters he faced — which ended with a swinging strikeout by Cazorla.
“He kind of settled in, there, and I thought threw the ball better and better as the game went on,” Walter said, “which is kind of characteristic of Josh.”
Sophomore Ben Shenosky pitched the last three innings to notch his first career save. He gave up one hit and one walk, striking out three; the nine-out save might be a funny stat, but Shenosky’s effort to preserve Wake’s shorthanded bullpen for the rest of the weekend wasn’t lost on Walter.
“He saved our bullpen for the rest of the weekend, it was huge,” Walter said. “He probably won’t pitch the rest of this weekend, but we’ll have him fresh for Tuesday. It was nice to see him get his pitch count up, if we ever needed to spot start him on a Tuesday or move Haiden (Leffew) around, it gives us some options.”
EXTRA BASES: Dayton used eight pitchers, with starter Chris Peguero going 3 1/3 and being charged with four runs. … Walter gave positive updates on the relievers recovering from various. He anticipates Will Gervase, Crawford Wade, Joe Ariola and Hudson Lee all will be available in the next few weeks. ... Shenosky has matched, in two appearances, how many innings he pitched last season as a freshman. Last year, in 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs and eight walks, with eight strikeouts; this season he hasn’t given up a run, allowing three baserunners and striking out four.