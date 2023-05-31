Learn about the three teams Wake Forest could face in this weekend’s baseball tournament

Wake Forest's dugout prepares for a game in last week's ACC tournament. (Courtesy of the ACC)

Three teams will get a crack at knocking out the No. 1 overall seed in Winston-Salem this weekend. Wake Forest is the top seed in the NCAA baseball championship, having compiled a 47-10 record and winning all 10 of its ACC series in the regular season. Chances are, you know about the Deacons by now. So let’s dive into the other three teams descending — hey, correct usage since they’re all traveling south — on David F. Couch Ballpark this weekend, Maryland, Northeastern and George Mason. Here is a short breakdown of the other teams in the Winston-Salem regional:

No. 2 Maryland

Record: 41-19 (17-7 in Big Ten) Offensive number to know: 9.2 — that’s Maryland’s runs per game, which is fifth in the NCAA (and higher than Wake’s 8.9, which is eighth). Defensive number to know: 1.59 — the WHIP for Maryland’s staff, which is 130th in the NCAA. Key batters to know: Third baseman Nick Lorusso (23 homers and 99 RBI, which leads the NCAA), shortstop Matt Shaw (23 homers, 1.161 OPS), catcher Luke Shliger (1.104 OPS, 65 walks and 23 HBPs). Key pitchers to know: Jason Savacool (4.30 ERA, team-high 90 innings), Nick Dean (4.86 ERA, 73 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings), Kenny Lippman (29 appearances, .209 batting average against). Series against Wake Forest: Wake Forest leads 103-59-1; Maryland beat Wake Forest 10-5 in an elimination game in last season’s regional. This season against ACC: Maryland didn’t play an ACC team this season; the last time the Terrapins played an ACC team in the regular season, they lost 13-1 at UNC in 2018. Nuggets: Maryland beat Iowa 4-0 on Sunday afternoon to claim its first conference championship in program history — Big Ten or ACC. … Maryland’s opener against Northeastern on Friday afternoon is a rematch of a game played less than a month ago; Northeastern beat the Terrapins 9-2 on May 9, holding Shliger, Shaw and Lorusso to a combined 2-for-11.

No. 3 Northeastern

Record: 44-14 (20-10 in Colonial Athletic Association) Offensive number to know: 103 — number of homers for Northeastern this season, which is 16th in the NCAA but trails Maryland (123, second) and Wake Forest (110, tied-ninth). Defensive number to know: 3.57 — Northeastern’s staff ERA, which is second in the NCAA behind Wake’s 2.82. Key batters to know: Outfielder Mike Sirota (team-high .359 average, 1.188 OPS, 18 homers), outfielder Cam Maldonado (batting .357, 31 of 32 on stolen bases), first baseman Tyler McGregor (also 18 homers, 1.065 OPS). Key pitchers to know: Aiven Cabral (2.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 12 walks in team-high 79 2/3 innings), Jake Gigliotti (3.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 22 appearances with eight starts), Griffin Young (10 saves, 2.15 ERA, 0.93 WHIP). Series against Wake Forest: Wake Forest leads 3-1; Wake Forest won two of three games to open the 2021 season, with Northeastern winning the series finale 14-11. This season against ACC: 2-0, beating Duke 2-1 and Boston College 6-2. Nuggets: Northeastern went 9-4 against teams in the NCAA tournament, with all four losses coming against CAA champion UNC Wilmington. In addition to the ACC victories, Northeastern swept an early three-game series against Indiana State and notched mid-week wins against Central Connecticut State and Connecticut. … Coach Mike Glavine is the younger brother of Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine. … Northeastern has seven shutouts this season; Wake Forest and LSU lead the NCAA with nine each.

No. 4 George Mason