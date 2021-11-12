 DeaconsIllustrated - Williams, Williamson lead Deacons past Western Carolina
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-12 22:12:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Williams, Williamson lead Deacons past Western Carolina

Staff report
Deacons Illustrated staff

Alondes Williams scored 32 points and Daivien Williamson added 22 to lead Wake Forest past visiting Western Carolina 87-75 on Friday night at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest (2-0) was led by its two most-experienced guards, who combined for those 54 points on a combined 21-for-28 shooting clip.

The Deacons forced 19 turnovers against first-year head coach Justin Gray’s Western Carolina team. The former Deacons’ Catamounts hit 12 3-pointers.

Freshman Cameron Hildreth added 13 points, making it double-digit scoring efforts in both of his first two games.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}