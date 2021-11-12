Williams, Williamson lead Deacons past Western Carolina

Alondes Williams scored 32 points and Daivien Williamson added 22 to lead Wake Forest past visiting Western Carolina 87-75 on Friday night at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest (2-0) was led by its two most-experienced guards, who combined for those 54 points on a combined 21-for-28 shooting clip.

The Deacons forced 19 turnovers against first-year head coach Justin Gray’s Western Carolina team. The former Deacons’ Catamounts hit 12 3-pointers.

Freshman Cameron Hildreth added 13 points, making it double-digit scoring efforts in both of his first two games.