Williams named player of the year; Forbes coach of the year

Wake Forest picked up the two most-prestigious individual awards for the ACC in this turnaround season.

Alondes Williams was named player of the year, and Steve Forbes was named coach of the year, as announced by the league on Monday morning.

Williams was picked as a first-team All-ACC member also. The transfer from Oklahoma scored one fewer point than Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim this season and led the conference in assists per game (5.3).

Williams is the first transfer to ever win ACC player of the year; he's Wake Forest's first winner of the award since Josh Howard in 2003.

Williams garnered 41 votes as player of the year; North Carolina’s Armando Bacot finished second with 31votes.

Jake LaRavia was named to the All-ACC second-team. The Indiana State transfer averaged 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season, shooting 56.2% from the field – second in the conference in field goal percentage to Bacot.

Forbes, in his second season with the Deacons, guided them to a 23-8 overall record, 13-7 in the ACC. It was a 10-game turnaround in ACC wins after the Deacons were 3-15 in league games last season.



