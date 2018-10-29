Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-29 13:21:06 -0500') }} football Edit

WF's PFF Grades and Snap Counts from the Louisville game

Uttmafgkxtrvyzqw81ld
Colburn plunges in for a touchdown
Jamie Rhodes/USAToday
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

Wake Forest travelled to Louisville aiming to get revenge on multiple levels led by running back Matt Colburn. The Deacs took it to the Cardinals with a 56-35 beat down that wasn't as close as the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}