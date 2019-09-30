News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 11:51:31 -0500') }} football Edit

WF PFF Grades and Snaps from the BC game

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Wake Forest improved to 5-0 with a hard-fought win over Boston College on Saturday on the road. We take a look at the snaps and top performers from that win via PFF College.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}