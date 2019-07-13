News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-13 17:22:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WF Hotboard: 2020 F/C Targets

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

After the 2019-20 season Wake Forest will only have three post type players left on the roster as Ikenna Smart enters his senior year. After losing players over multiple-seasons the Deacs need to a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}