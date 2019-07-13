WF Hotboard: 2020 F/C Targets
After the 2019-20 season Wake Forest will only have three post type players left on the roster as Ikenna Smart enters his senior year. After losing players over multiple-seasons the Deacs need to a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news