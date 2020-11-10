DeaconsIllustrated - WF announces 20-21 hoops schedule

"We are grateful for the leadership of Commissioner John Swofford, Senior Associate Commissioner Paul Brazeau and the Atlantic Coast Conference staff to deliver a schedule for our league given all the variables," Director of Athletics John Currie said. "In addition to the ACC-standard COVID-19 health and safety protocols, this framework allows our staff and fans to plan for what we expect to be an exciting season. As our coaches, student-athletes and staff prepare to tip off the Steve Forbes era in three weeks with the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic, we will continue to monitor NCDHHS guidance regarding fan capacity information.”

The Deacs will play all 14 league schools at least once, and face Virginia, Duke, NC State, Pitt and Georgia Tech in home-and-home series.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the full men’s basketball regular season conference schedule, which has the Demon Deacons opening their ACC slate at home against Virginia on Wednesday, Dec. 16 inside Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game times and broadcast information for the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic and subsequent ACC contests will be announced at a later date.

Wake Forest men’s basketball 2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 16 vs. Virginia

Dec. 29 OR 30 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 3 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 5 OR 6 at Virginia

Jan. 9 at Duke

Jan. 12 OR 13 vs. Louisville

Jan. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 19 OR 20 at North Carolina

Jan. 26 OR 27 at NC State

Jan. 30 vs. Miami

Feb. 2 OR 3 at Notre Dame

Feb. 7 vs. Pitt

Feb. 9 OR 10 at Boston College

Feb. 13 at Florida State

Feb. 16 OR 17 vs. Duke

Feb. 20 vs. NC State

Feb. 23 OR 24 vs. Clemson

Feb. 27 at Virginia Tech

March 2 OR 3 at Pitt

March 5 OR 6 vs. Georgia Tech





Fan Information

Wake Forest will comply with North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services guidance on fan capacity. The current expansion of gathering sizes under NCDHHS for phase three only applies to outdoor venues that can seat more than 10,000 fans. Wake Forest Athletics will follow the state's guidance to preserve the safety of its student-athletes, coaches, staff and the entire University and Winston-Salem community.

Additional information will be communicated closer to the games.

Deacon Virtual Season Ticket

For the thousands of subscribers that have seen the benefits throughout Wake Forest’s football season thus far, a basketball-specific version of the Deacon Virtual Season Ticket will be offered for the Deacs men’s basketball season as well.

Existing Deacon Virtual Season Ticket Holders can transition their football virtual season ticket to also include basketball for $125.

Fans who purchase the basketball DVST will also be able to enjoy access to the exclusive content for the remainder of the 2020 football season.

For fans who have yet to opt-in to this one-of-a-kind program, details are below.

Rookie Level membership

● Free of charge for any interested Demon Deacon fans.

PRO-Level - $179

● Access to exclusive video, photo, written content, and live features.

● Exclusive home gameday live feeds and access

● Access to discounted Demon Deaclone Fan Cutouts.

○ Twenty percent discount on the opportunity to purchase cutouts.

○ Priority access to premium locations for purchased cutouts.

○ Premium seating for cutout - $96

○ standard seating for cutout - $48





Interested fans may register and purchase their membership today at GoDeacs.com/virtualticket or call the ticket office at 336-758-3322 ext. 1.

Demon Deaclone Fan Cutouts

With an expected limited capacity this season due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, fan cutouts will also be available for contests at Lawrence Joel Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum. Cutouts are on sale now at GoDeacs.com/cutout.

● Premium locations close to the court - $120

● Standard seating cutouts - $60

Fans who previously purchased a fan cutout for football can transition their cutout from Truist Field into Joel Coliseum for 35% off the regular listed price - $78 for premium cutouts and $39 for standard cutouts. Those fans will receive an email with additional information on how to move forward in transitioning their cutout to LJVM.

Fans who purchase cutouts will get the chance to take their cutout home at the end of the season or if it is cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All will be authenticated as game-used by Wake Forest, and fans who purchase will receive a photo of their cutout location inside LJVM Coliseum!

The deadline to purchase a Deaclone and guarantee placement for the Mako Medical Wake Forest Classic will be November 13.

Supporters may contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office via email (tix@wfu.edu) or by phone at 336-758-3322 ext. 1 with any questions.



