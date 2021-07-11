Wesley Tubbs emerging as a priority target in 2023

The energy, the versatility, it really pops for 2023 prospect Wesley Tubbs when you watch him play. His recruitment has taken a major step over the last two months, and the 6-foot-6 standout had a line of college coaches as his Charlotte (N.C.) Northside Christian team took the floor at the NCISAA Live Showcase.

Wake Forest: “They are telling me how much they love me and that I am a priority. My cousin, BJ Mckie, is a coach there and obviously I have a good relationship with him.”

South Carolina: “I am talking with coach Will Bailey a lot right now and he seems to be a real good dude. He keeps on with me how much they like me and how I am a priority for their school.”

Cincinnati: “I have known coach Wes Miller since like eighth grade when he was at UNC-Greensboro. But now that he is at Cincinnati, he has been recruiting me real hard. My cousin Jaylen Stowe is a grad assistant up there so I got a good relationship there too.”