DeaconsIllustrated - Walker III Listed as Watch List Candidate for the Doak Walker Award

DALLAS, Texas – Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III was honored as a Doak Walker Award Watch List member, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Wednesday.

The award is presented annually to the nation's top college running back. Of the 82 candidates on this year's watch list, Walker III is one of just 12 sophomores to be included. He becomes the first Wake Forest sophomore to be on the watch list since Chris Barclay in 2003.

This marks the third consecutive season a Wake Forest running back has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Cade Carney made the list in 2019 and Matt Colburn in 2018.