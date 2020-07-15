DeaconsIllustrated - Walker III Listed as Watch List Candidate for the Doak Walker Award

Walker III Listed as Watch List Candidate for the Doak Walker Award
DALLAS, Texas – Wake Forest sophomore running back Kenneth Walker III was honored as a Doak Walker Award Watch List member, as announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Wednesday.
The award is presented annually to the nation's top college running back. Of the 82 candidates on this year's watch list, Walker III is one of just 12 sophomores to be included. He becomes the first Wake Forest sophomore to be on the watch list since Chris Barclay in 2003.
This marks the third consecutive season a Wake Forest running back has been named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Cade Carney made the list in 2019 and Matt Colburn in 2018.
Walker III is coming off one of the best seasons for a freshman running back in program history. In 2019, averaged 5.9 yards per carry, highest by any freshman running back in Demon Deacon history. In his first career game, he set the school record with a 96-yard scoring run at Rice, which was also the longest run by an ACC player in 2019.
He finished the game against the Owls with a season-high 125 yards and 13.9 yards per carry, the fifth-best mark in school history. He also went for 113 yards in the Big 4 Championship clincher against Duke. Walker III's 14-yard touchdown run against the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner in a 39-27 win at Truist Field.
The Arlington, Tenn. native finished the second on the team in rushing with 579 yards while adding four rushing touchdowns.Wake Forest on National Watch ListsLott IMPACT Trophy – Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr.Bednarik Award – Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr.Doak Walker Award – Kenneth Walker III