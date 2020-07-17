Wake starts focus on 2022 targets
Much of the Wake Forest 2021 recruiting class is in place and Dave Clawson's staff have been able to shift their focus into early recruiting efforts for underclassmen along with the shift in the co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news