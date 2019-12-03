Wake set to host final targets this weekend
Dave Clawson and his staff do a masterful job of working ahead on recruiting leaving not much drama before the early signing period. Most of the Deacs 2020 class was sewen up during the summer. The...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news