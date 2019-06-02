News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-02 17:45:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Wake's big weekend continues with Sell's commitment

Yzhvi3febagedxfi3ylo
Sell during a March visit to Winston-Salem
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated.com
Managing Editor

Wake Forest dipped into Ohio to land high-three star offensive lineman George Sell from Chagrin Falls and Kenston HS. Sell picked the Deacs over an impressive list of potential suitors and he bolst...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}