We’re in the final month of the calendar year and only 74 days away from the start of Wake Forest’s next baseball season.

The Deacons are coming off a 54-win season that ended at the College World Series. Wake Forest lost a chunk of production and talent to the MLB draft over the summer, but returned a strong core and added several key pieces through transfers and its freshman class that should make the Deacons one of the top teams in the country again.

Wake’s season starts Feb. 16 with a three-game round robin event in Winston-Salem. The Deacons won’t leave the state of North Carolina until March 12, which is followed closely by a road series against the ACC’s other team that reached Omaha last season, Virginia.

Here is Wake’s full 2024 schedule:

2/16 – vs. Fordham

2/17 – vs. Illinois

2/18 – vs. Akron

2/20 – at UNC Greensboro

2/23, 2/24, 2/25 – vs. Dayton

2/27 – at N.C. A&T

3/1 – vs. Binghamton

3/2 – vs. Valparaiso

3/3 – vs. Elon

3/5 – vs. Georgetown

3/8, 3/9, 3/10 – vs. Duke (ACC)

3/12 – at Coastal Carolina

3/15, 3/16, 3/17 – at Virginia (ACC)

3/19 – vs. High Point

3/21, 3/22, 3/23 – vs. Louisville (ACC, Thursday-Saturday series)

3/26 – at Liberty

3/29, 3/30, 3/31 – vs. UNC (ACC)

4/2 – vs. UNC Greensboro

4/5, 4/6, 4/7 – at Virginia Tech (ACC)

4/9 – vs. Coastal Carolina

4/12, 4/13, 4/14 – at Boston College (ACC)

4/16 – vs. UNC Wilmington (in Durham)

4/19, 4/20, 4/21 – vs. Florida State (ACC)

4/23 – vs. Elon

4/26, 4/27, 4/28 – at Notre Dame (ACC)

4/30 – vs. App State (in Shelby)

5/1 – at High Point

5/4, 5/5 – vs. Western Carolina (5/5 is a doubleheader)

5/8 – vs. N.C. A&T

5/10, 5/11, 5/12 – vs. Clemson (ACC)

5/14 – vs. Liberty

5/16, 5/17, 5/18 – at N.C. State (ACC, Thursday-Saturday series)